Echo Strategies From An Overwatch League Pro

Echo is the most recent hero in Overwatch, and he or she modifies points up significantly. Her flight capabilities and sticky bombs can create chaos for the alternative crew when used appropriately. To find out how do best use Echo, I talked to skilled participant Danteh, who runs DPS for Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws, and he walked me all through the ways in which expertise helped him. He simply currently gained a neighborhood match having fun with Echo on a regular basis.

What do you call to mind Echo as a hero? Does she mesh neatly with the game for knowledgeable participant?

Danteh: I imagine she’s a in actuality amusing hero. She has a prime potential cap, and anytime a hero is added with glorious mobility and distinctive expertise, I imagine it’s glorious for the game because it’s transferring away from the alternative heroes that are [crowd control] heavy. Most frequently, CC isn’t that amusing to play in opposition to, so I imagine with the addition of Echo and her prime mobility and no CC, she’s amusing to play. Her hit area is great for the alternative crew as a result of it’s easy to hit form her wings being counted to it.

Who did you play forward of Echo?

I play a lot of Tracer and Sombra. That’s what I’m mostly acknowledged for in Overwatch League.

For a model new Echo participant, what should they be focusing on first?

I’d say that you must change your style in response to the [opposition’s comp]. If their comp has double defend, then that you must take a look at to wreck the shields to your crew. She has in actuality glorious defend destroy, and for those who’ll be capable of do that, it’ll enable your crew so much. After they’ve hit scan you in actuality have to focus on defend destroy because of you’ll be capable of’t play inside the sky as repeatedly.

What’s among the best methods to wreck the defend?

Throw your stickies immediately. Fly inside the air and hug a nook, throw the stickies on the Reinhardt, and if he doesn’t have his defend up, it’ll do hurt to him, and if he has it up, it’ll hurt his defend. Keep spamming that until he’ll get as regards to you guys. Must you identify “destroy defend, destroy defend” his defend should be spherical half, and also you’ll be capable of use your focusing beam to deal 200 hurt according to 2nd if his defend is beneath half. It’s in actuality glorious to do that in opposition to him. It’ll destroy his defend right away if he helps to keep it held up. He has to drop it in case you employ that.

The place are you positioning your self collectively together with your crew. You talked about you’re hugging a nook, nonetheless are you backline or in entrance?

To start out out the battle, I try to be just a bit ahead of my crew. I’ll get the angles and I’ll even be inside the sky. In the event that they’re hit scan pushing me, I’ll flip spherical just a bit bit and use the map building to stay out of his delicate of sight and junk mail stickies forward of he’s inside our crew’s LOS. Most maps have a lot of corners and likewise you always have to play shut to at least one with Echo because of your hit area is in actuality easy to hit. The alternative crew can kill you within the occasion that they take a look at you. That’s a technique to permit your crew in opposition to shields. She’s so glorious in opposition to them.

Does that method change according to match form?

Every map is different and given that hero merely received right here out, I’ve pretty restricted get pleasure from collectively along with her. Some other style you’ll be capable of play collectively along with her is a hidden style. Fly to the best of a map and spherical a nook and look forward to the alternative crew to go and go for one hits. This may occasionally even be onerous now and again because of in case you omit collectively together with your stickies and likewise you don’t get them beneath half, the focusing beam doesn’t do loads hurt. It’s in actuality handiest glorious after they’re beneath half. Must you get them beneath half, you primarily get a one-hit. Must you hit with a great amount of sticky bombs, you’ll be capable of get them beneath half and the focusing beam will kill them in beneath half a 2nd. When you’ll be capable of conceal and the enemy doesn’t see you, they’ll likely switch in a predictable technique. You’ll be capable of get easy sticky bombs.

How do you utilize the Ult?

The Ult is considerably different in response to your comp and theirs. I imagine essentially the most environment friendly heroes to develop to be are Reinhardt, D.Va, Doomfist, Mei, and any person who has glorious survivability and can get their Ult in actuality speedy. Within the occasion that they focus you as Rein, you’ll be capable of merely cling your defend up. In the event that they solely carry on you, your crew can achieve this a lot. In case you’re Mei and they also focus on you, you’ll be capable of ice block. Doomfist you merely have in actuality glorious mobility so it’s onerous for them to focus you. Moreover, all of these heroes have in actuality glorious Ults while you get it up.

What’s a glorious comp to run with Echo?

I in my opinion like having fun with with Orisa. When you play collectively along with her, you’ll be capable of say “Orisa, can you pull a 200 HP squishy hero” and then you definitely undoubtedly try to shoot your stickies at her pull. That combo is easy technique to one-hit folks. In case you’re having fun with with a Zarya, you’ll be capable of ask for bubble and transfer in for a one-hit. You’ll be capable of combo with any hero, nonetheless try to coordinate.

How repeatedly are you airborne?

It’s decided by their comp and map. In the event that they’ve McCree or any hit scan principally, that you must be very cautious because it’s easy to hit Echo given her hit area. After they’re McCree I tend to remain at the back of a defend for cover, excluding for on maps with geometry like rooftops you’ll be capable of use to cowl or sneak spherical for one-hits in opposition to him.

Another people play Echo kind of like Pharah. Can you talk through some similarities and variations of their play varieties?

With Echo, you’ll be capable of play inside the sky. You could have glorious mobility and can maintain inside the air as a rule. I imagine it’s considerably harder to do essential hurt from the air because of your primary fire has ammo like a shotgun, it’s onerous to try, and isn’t explosive. The one technique you’ll be capable of get kills inside the air is with stickies. That’s why I imagine that you must hug the maps geometry as much as you’ll be capable of and play corners so that you simply aren’t seen. You’ll be capable of merely poke after they’re out in predictable motions. Must you play inside the open and junk mail, it’s glorious for breaking defend, that’s a glorious method – always keep pestering the defend tanks. Hugging corners is essentially the most environment friendly in order that they don’t focus you.

Who should you no longer match Echo with?

On the totally different crew, McCree and Tracer are the two I’ve had most likely essentially the most hassle with. You’re safer, on the flooring further. Tracer can pester you in actuality onerous, which makes that you must take the air, nonetheless they are able to then hit scan you.

What a few teammate. Who shouldn’t she be paired with?

In case your crew has Lucio and Moira it’s considerably onerous to play as her because it forces you to play on the flooring for those who want heals. In case you’re inside the air, you’ll be capable of’t get heroes and non-hit scan heroes can kill you. Even Hammond can poke at you from afar. That makes it extra easy for the alternative crew.

Who’s your favorite hero inside the sport so far?

Tracer or Echo.

Least favorite persona?

Maybe Brigitte? Maybe no longer anymore, but when she was as soon as first launched she was as soon as in actuality sturdy for a 12 months or so. It felt in actuality oppressive to play in opposition to. Presently I’m pretty happy with all the heroes. I don’t assume there’s a broken hero. It’s at a balanced state presently.

What do you need to peer from an upcoming hero that speaks in your potential set? What’s your dream assemble?

I imagine prime mobility heroes are always amusing. So are flankers. Heroes that have prime mobility and objective like McCree have a prime potential cap. They’re glorious for the game because of as folks get well and better they reinforce with the heroes and it’s in actuality amusing to essentially really feel the enlargement for those heroes.