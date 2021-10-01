Echo Technology is a Stranger Issues journey RPG coming to Xbox Recreation Go at release

A gaggle of kids, a small the city and mysterious risks to stand: that is the brand new in Cococucumber.

Cococucumber has revealed nowadays a brand new trailer for Echo Technology, an journey RPG and turn-based struggle with a supernatural contact starring a gaggle of kids, confirming the release of the online game for this October 21 en PC, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One y Recreation Go.

In Echo Technology he units out to reside a tale harking back to Earthbound and Stranger Issues, with the playable premise of taking regulate of a gang that has to save lots of his the city from the entirety unusual that has begun to enclose him after a mysterious twist of fate. Thus, on this role-playing journey you’ll have to struggle towards other monsters, entire quite a lot of missions and unearth secrets and techniques to show a conspiracy.

Cococucumber promises a transferring tale concerning the supernatural, circle of relatives and nostalgia for develop up in a small the city set in a global of voxels with a marked unfashionable contact this is already a area logo. On this sense, you’ll be acquainted with the title Cococucumber from works like Riverbond, launched in 2019. Within the background, a soundtrack through synthwave digital song.

Going again to playability, Echo Technology invitations gamers to turn into struggle masters unlocking their hidden doable via gathering over 30 comics, every with their very own minigames, skills, and stat upgrades.

