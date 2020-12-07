Echoing movement abroad too: Demonstration in support of farmers in London, many arrested

London / New Delhi: The movement of farmers in India has now reached London. A demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in central London, Britain, in support of farmers agitating against three new agricultural laws in India. Scotland Yard Police has arrested many people who are protesting. Scotland Yard had warned outside the Indian High Commission before protesters gathered from different parts of Britain. During this demonstration in central London, slogans of “We stand with the farmers of Punjab” were raised. Also Read – Protesting farmers said – Our NRIs are willing to help relatives, but ..

Many policemen took to the road to control the protest and warned that strict rules were in place to prevent the spread of the corona virus. If more than 30 people gather then arrest can be made and penalty can be imposed. Metropolitan Police Commander Paul Brogden said, "If you gather more than the prescribed number of people and break the rules, then you are committing a crime which is punishable and a fine will be imposed." He also appealed people not to participate in the demonstration.

The protest consisted mainly of British Sikhs holding placards with messages like "Justice for the Farmers." A spokesperson of the Indian High Commission said that it soon became clear that anti-India separatists were being led by the people, who ran their anti-India agenda in the name of supporting the farmers' demonstrations in India. He said that the protest is an internal matter of India and the Government of India is talking to the protesters.

Explain that for the last 12 days, farmers in Delhi have been agitating against the new agricultural laws. These farmers are getting support from all over the country. On 8 December, farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh. More than a dozen political parties have announced their support to this call of farmers. The government is repeatedly trying to resolve the matter by talking to farmers, but so far no solution has been reached. The sixth round of talks is to be held on 9 December.