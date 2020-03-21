Ecobyte pollution monitoring system takes IIoT hackathon prize

Ecobyte created a air pollution monitoring system that took home the $5,000 cash grand prize and a collection of Amazon Echos on the Industrial IoT Hackathon, held at this week’s SEMICON West in San Francisco.

Their reply, a air pollution consciousness platform for tomorrow’s wise cities, leverages Intel’s Edison board hooked as much as the Intel Grove Air Top quality Sensor as a result of the half to assemble air pollution data, IBM’s Bluemix-cloud platform to provide holistic air pollution data for a city, and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to provide interactive, hands-free air air pollution standing to city residents.

“It’s great how briskly we had been ready to implement our thought, an proof stage that IoT and the cloud are turning into so much more obtainable to the developer neighborhood. That’s going allow an entire new wave of innovation,” talked about Al Linke, group chief at Ecobyte.

SEMICON IIoT hackathon first of a sequence

The Industrial IoT Hackathon at SEMICON West is probably going one of many first in a sequence of ReadWrite hackathons to reinforce the IoT ecosystem by way of engagement with the developer neighborhood.

Totally different profitable solutions built-in a clever irrigation system the utilization of Amazon Alexa, a clever controller for freezer energy optimization the utilization of Intel’s new IoT Gateway, and a clever chat area to look at and troubleshoot your machines the utilization of Samsung’s ARTIK Cloud platform for IoT and IBM Watson Dialogue and Retrieve and Rating supplier.

“The event was a implausible discovering out take pleasure in for us. It’s great how briskly we had been ready to implement our thought the utilization of the technology from the sponsors,” talked about Ecobyte’s Linke.

What’s astounding is the possibility for enterprise to get right of entry to developer means to create further surroundings pleasant, sustainable, and guarded methods the utilization of IoT.

The put up Ecobyte air pollution monitoring system takes IIoT hackathon prize appeared first on ReadWrite.

