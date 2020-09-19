Economic Package for Jammu Kashmir: LG announced an economic package of Rs 1350 crore, 50 percent discount on electricity-water bill

Economic Package for Jammu Kashmir: During the Corona period, a major announcement has been made by the government to provide relief to Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha announced an economic package of Rs 1,350 crore. Due to the Corona crisis, an economic package was announced with the aim of strengthening the commercial complex in Jammu and Kashmir. LG Manoj Sinha announced the package and said that I am very happy to announce the financial package. Also Read – Shopian Encounter: Soldiers accused of violating AFSPA Act, proceeding under Army Act

With the announcement of the economic package, another major relief was given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have also been covered in electricity and water bills. From now on, people will have to pay half of electricity and water bills for one year. That is, 50 percent discount has been given in electricity water bill in Jammu and Kashmir.