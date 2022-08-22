Ecuador: 139 runways and clandestine areas used by drug planes to traffic drugs detected

The Ecuadorian Air Force detected tracks for drug planes in several provinces on the Ecuadorian coast. (Photo FFAA/File).

The province of Guayaswhere the cities of Guayaquil, Duran y Samborondonis the area in which more clues and areas that would be used for illicit activities, such as drug trafficking, have been detected, This was reported by the Operational Command No. 5 of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE), which reported the surveillance operations carried out throughout the Ecuadorian coast, from Esmeraldas, in the north of Ecuador, to El Oro, in the south.

According to the military institution, they have detected 139 tracks and areas, three small planes have also been seized, more than 500 kilograms of cocaine were seized and six people were arrested.

In Guayas, 18 runways and 27 areas were identified for the clandestine takeoff and landing of aircraft. FAE members disabled three runways in Samborondón, 14 kilometers from Guayaquil, and Naranjal, 91 kilometers from the port city. It is still pending that another nine tracks be disabled in the Marcelino Maridueña canton, 65 kilometers from Guayaquil.

The seaport of Guayaquil is considered as the “hub logistic” of the shipment of drugs from Ecuador to North America, Central America and Europe.

In Manabi, a province located 195 kilometers from Guayaquil, 3 runways and 17 areas for the clandestine takeoff and landing of small planes were also detected. The FAE also identified these zones (between areas and tracks) in Los Rivers with a total of 15, another 14 in emeralds 13 in Santa Elena8 in The Oro and 4 in Santo Domingo.

The FAE operational commands are in charge of air operations and support for air surveillance and control. They are also in charge of tasks such as logistics and protection of reserved and strategic areas.

Ecuador is key in drug trafficking

Ecuador is located in one of the key countries for cocaine trafficking from America to different destinations in the world. In addition, it is the third country in the world with the most cocaine seized. This was revealed last United Nations Office on Drugs report (Unodc), which details and analyzes the global behavior of the drug trafficking market.

Between 2016 and 2020, the largest cocaine trade was through “well-known routes.” The shipments passed through Colombia, along the Pacific coast and reached Central America or Mexico, before arriving in the United States.. Shipments were also made from seaports to send the drugs to Europe or West Africa. According to the report, traffic flows also go from the Andean region to other local markets in South America, in particular Brazil and Argentina.

Cocaine produced in southern Colombia, north of Ecuador, is shipped across the Pacific Ocean. The United States estimates that most of the cocaine seized in that country comes from Colombia.

The report shows that Ecuador is not only a transit country, but also functions as a drug distribution and export center. Ecuador is the third country in the world with the most cocaine seized. It is only surpassed by Colombia and the United States. The cargo seized in Ecuador during 2020 represents 6.5% of the total reported in that report.

During 2020, the country with the most cocaine shipments worldwide was Colombia, followed by Brazil. The South American countries that serve as outlets for cocaine shipments destined for Europe were Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador.

The report warns that there is a growing traffic of cocaine at sea. Unodc data indicates that between 2015 and 2018 maritime traffic increased by 84%, but in 2021 it increased to 89%. As for air traffic, aircraft increased “notably in Latin America to overcome the restriction measures of Covid-19”, the study indicates.

KEEP READING:

Ecuador seized 3.2 tons of cocaine; two of them for Europe

President of Ecuador successfully undergoing surgical procedure in the US