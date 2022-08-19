Ecuador: 4,000 operations and 66 detainees five days after the attack with explosives that left five dead in Guayaquil

Ecuadorian soldiers carry out control operations due to the state of emergency. File photo. EFE / José Jácome



Less than a week after the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lassodecree the State of Exception for the cities of Guayaquil, Duran and Samborondonafter the attack with explosives that left five dead and at least 16 wounded, the security forces they have carried out 4,000 operations and have arrested 66 peopleaccording to the Secretary of Public Security and State, Diego Ordonezwho attended the second Security Cabinet that took place in Guayaquil with the presence of the heads of the ministries in charge of security.

On August 14, in Cristo del Consuelo, a neighborhood in the suburb of Guayaquil, there was an explosion that has been classified by the Lass government as a “terrorist act” and as a “declaration of war”.

Ordóñez pointed out that “there is daily coordination work between the Armed Forces and the National Police to achieve the results that are expected with the State of Exception.” Among the actions of the government will be to evaluate the results of the Joint Task Force that was created to restore security in the cities where the event took place. The Joint Task Force is a military unit made up of personnel from the Ecuadorian Army, Navy and Air Force. Doctrinally, it has a temporary organization until the fulfillment of a specific mission, as stated in the National Defense Policy of Ecuador, known as the White Paper.

The Commander General of the National Police, Faust Salinasinformed the media that more than 1,800 members of the Armed Forces and 300 of the National Police mobilized towards Durán, Samborondón and concentrated in three areas of Guayaquil to “maintain security logistics in the territory”. In addition, in reference to the police units, Salinas explained that “capacities regarding the control of weapons, ammunition and explosives were strengthened; control of public space. Specialized units with high technology and information analysis were also moved to the security zones.

So far this year, according to data from the National Police contained in the State of Exception decree signed by Lasso, 2,647 violent deaths have been recorded. Of that total, 38% of the deaths occurred in Guayaquil. Police say that 75% of these homicides are related to drug trafficking. In addition, in 2022 there have been 145 attacks with explosives throughout the country, more than half (72) happened in Guayaquil.

Salinas reported that currently there are two previous investigations for murder and terrorism : “We tied up loose ends of the media used in the (Sunday) event,” he said. The Police Commander General also emphasized that the Joint Task Force works to prevent any violent act.

On August 14, an attack with explosives took place in Cristo del Consuelo. Five people died. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

For his part, Ordóñez explained that, although the government has a security plan, “the particularities of each city demand a specific plan.” The secretary referred to the Municipality of Guayaquil and said: “I would expect the municipality to have a security plan for the city, on which we can work cooperatively to promote it. But we do not have any security plan of the municipality; and that leads to the belief, for example, that the solution for the city is to increase the number of vans exclusively for patrolling. And they have not investigated whether the solution to the problem really comes from patrolling or from other actions, such as, for example, strengthening intelligence and information search capacity to identify criminal networks.”

Also, Ordóñez asked that the Municipality of Guayaquil “have a more proactive attitude and do not think that the security problem is solved with a press release pointing the finger at responsibility where it does not exist”.

Since the attack in Cristo del Consuelo, an exchange of communiqués, tweets and statements has been unleashed between the authorities of the central government, the Municipality of Guayaquil and the Social Christian Party, to which the mayor of that city belongs. For this reason, Secretary Ordóñez previously requested that the attack not be “an electoral issue.”

“Do not turn this, which means a drama for the city and the country, into an electoral issue,” Ordóñez told the media. A similar message was conveyed by the Minister of Government, Francisco Jimenezwho made a call to join efforts against crime and drug trafficking and to assume responsibilities.

Both statements came after the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, who in a statement questioned the Lasso government and asked: “ Who rules here: organized crime or an enslaved government? ”. In the communication, Viteri assured that the people of Guayaquil have invested more than USD 50 million in tools to facilitate the work of the National Police and criticized the Executive: What else do you want us to do to defend ourselves?

When Viteri issued those statements, President Guillermo Lasso also spoke on Twitter about the mayor’s criticism and wrote: “The Mayoress does not seem to understand that the enemy of the country is the drug terrorism that wants to install itself in society; and not the government. In countries that have lived through these painful experiences, the authorities act in unity and not divided as their statements suggest.”

