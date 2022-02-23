Ecuador confirmed that it will not play at altitude against Argentina for the last date of the Qualifiers: behind the scenes of the decision

Lionel Messi in action against Ecuador in the Copa América 2021 match (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

The Federation Ecuadorian Soccer reported that on the last date of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 his team will receive the Argentina in Guayaquil and will leave the advantage of playing in the 2,850 meters above Quitoits traditional venue to measure itself with the Albiceleste and other teams that are used to the flat. The novelty of the team that leads Gustavo Alfaro drew attention as they are on the verge of reaching their fourth World Cup.

“Due to a decision of the coaching staff; and after meeting with our sponsors and reaching agreements, we are pleased to report that the Tri vs. Argentina will be played in Guayaquil”, affirms the statement made by the Ecuadorian federation, which was published on its social networks. Below are the location, date and local time of the match.

Ecuador is third in the table with 25 points, behind Brazil (39 points) and Argentina (35), both teams that have already made it to Qatar. The classification of the cast led by Lechuga would be a fact, something that could happen on date 17, penultimate of the Qualifiers, when on Thursday, March 24, they visit Paraguay in Asunción, the team in charge of Guillermo Barros Schelotto that will not play the World Cup.

In this classification, Ecuador played 16 games, of which they won seven, drew four and lost five. Add 25 goals for and 10 against and has a good difference (+10). Although he is not committed, before an eventual equality in points with his immediate followers, he has a better difference of goals, Uruguay (22 points and -3), and Peru (21 points and -4).

Faced with this favorable scenario, Alfaro would have chosen to measure himself against the team of Lionel Scaloni in the Monumental Stadium of Guayaquil. Although another reason would be that they would have one more day of rest, since they will be traveling from flat to flat. For the decision of the DT it was key that the team is almost inside the contest that will be played in Qatar between November 21 and December 18.

If El Tri had not been in that condition with a practically sealed ticket, they would have resorted to the classic headquarters in the capital, making use of the height, one of the weapons that Ecuador has every time it plays at home and more in an instance of definition.

Gustavo Alfaro coach of Ecuador hugs Damián Díaz (EFE/Alberto Valdés)



The last time that Argentina played in Ecuador was with a 3-1 victory with three goals from Leo Messi in Quito, on the last date of the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia, a victory that allowed the cast then led by Jorge Sampaoli to qualify. .

Since the beginning of this World Cup qualification, Ecuador had a regular performance, which allowed it to be at the gates of its fourth ecumenical competition at the senior level, after its debut in Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

On the last date against Peru, he could have closed his passage to Qatar if the match ended in victory, but a unusual prop error prevented them from changing a player and the Inca team reached equality at that time. Nevertheless, Ecuador caresses its participation in the next World Cup.

KEEP READING

Messi gave details of his relationship with Mbappé and spoke about the power that PSG has

He debuted in Boca the same day as Maradona and took two Olympic laps with Diego: “It was very sad to see the path he took towards vices and drugs”

The harsh sentence of the man who signed Messi at Barcelona: “He is suffering at PSG, it is a team of mercenaries”