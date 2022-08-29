Ecuador rejected a shipment of Russian diesel in compliance with the sanctions imposed for the invasion of Ukraine

The Ecuadorian state oil company Petroecuador reported this Sunday that he asked the Dutch company Transfiguration refrain from importing into the country diesel of Russian origin, in compliance with the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe for the military intervention in Ukraine.

Petroecuador, in a statement, recalled that Trafigura won a public tender on June 16 to supply diesel to Ecuador.

However, this Sunday he indicated that in the provisional documentation received on Saturday regarding the discharge of a fourth shipment of hydrocarbon, It was found that of the 275,146 barrels of diesel oil that was to be supplied to the country, “95 percent originates from a Russian port and the remaining 5 percent from Panama.”

After the verification carried out and without prejudice to what is established in the contest rules, Petroecuador has asked Trafigura to “refrain from importing fuels of Russian origin” since it could incur the sanctions imposed at the international level.

This, with “the purpose of preventing consequences that could affect the Republic of Ecuador and its officials,” added the state oil company.

Petroecuador rejected a cargo consisting of 275,146 barrels of hydrocarbons, 95 percent of which came from Moscow

He recalled that regarding import restrictions on fuels of Russian origin, The Central Bank of Ecuador had already announced that it would not issue letters of credit due to the restrictions applied.

For this reason, Petroecuador had already included in the bidding rules for the importation of petroleum derivatives a clause on sanctions.

In addition, Petroecuador requested the Central Bank of Ecuador to report on the validity of restrictions on the import of Russian products to include the respective clauses in the bases of future hydrocarbon purchase contests.

Ecuador is an oil exporting country, but it has a deficit in the production of derivatives, so it must import gasoline and naphtha to supply the domestic market.

After the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Government of Ecuador asked its citizens to avoid trips to Russia, observe the effects of the financial restrictions imposed on that country and coordinate the possible return of students residing in Russian territory.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that These suggestions were due to the progressive closure of airspace in Europe and the difficulties arising from the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Russia for the military operation it is carrying out in Ukraine.

Above all, he clarified, the restrictions on the use of bank cards, transfers and international drafts that occur after the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payment system.

(With information from EFE)

