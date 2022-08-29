Ecuador will hand over the Pro Tempore Presidency of the CAN to Peru

The presidents of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lassowill hand over the presidency Pro Tempore of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) a peter castlePresident of Peru. Lasso, who left the Guayaquil Air Base for Lima on Sunday, said that at the Andean meeting he will present an account of his management, especially with regard to food security.

Lasso, who assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the CAN in July 2021, declared before the Ecuadorian press that led “the fight against Fusarium 4, which affected our banana plantations and the great achievement -in technological matters- of having free roaming in the Andean region”. In addition, the president pointed out that these integration spaces allow the exchange of opinions on the bilateral relations that Ecuador maintains with Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.

The Andean Community is an integration mechanism, created in 1969, and is made up of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

The Presidency of Ecuador, in an official statement, informed that Lasso will fulfill, this Monday, a busy schedule in Lima. Before handing over the position, Lasso will also chair -in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of the CAN 2021-2022- the XXII Andean Presidential Council of the CAN, where the objectives and actions achieved during the time he led this organization will be detailed. Then, at 12:45 p.m., the transfer ceremony of the Pro Tempore Presidency will begin.

The President of Ecuador traveled to Peru with a delegation made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Juan Carlos Holguin; the production minister, Julio Jose Prado; and the Secretary General for Communication, Leonard Laso. Lasso is expected to return to the country this Monday afternoon.

In a tweet published on President Lasso’s account, he referred to his activities in Lima and highlighted the interest in promoting joint actions with the other CAN countries: “I will deliver the report on my management and we will also strengthen the commitment to work together in the region”, the president wrote.

According to information from the CAN, the meeting will be attended by the presidents of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora; of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego; of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza and the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones.

In addition, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Secretary General of the CAN will also participate in the activities, Jorge Hernando Pedraza.

On Monday morning, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Andean countries participated in the Fiftieth Meeting of the Extended Andean Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Minister of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Holguín, thanked the positive response to the call and mentioned Ecuador’s gratitude for the assignment of the Pro Tempore Presidency of the CAN.

“I hope that this meeting will allow us to continue working together to face the challenges of the global economy”, said Holguín in his speech.

The Minister of Production and Foreign Trade of Ecuador, J.Ulio Jose Prado, also participated in the meeting and detailed the work that the country has carried out over the last year as leader of the CAN. Prado said that there have been more than 300 work meetings that allowed articulating the actions of the work plan that Ecuador presented when it assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency.

According to Prado, the main achievements that Ecuador has led in the last year are the implementation of the intercom projectto facilitate the exchange of documents for foreign trade between the CAN countries; approval of the transitory reform 571 that allows countries not to consider transportation costs in the basis for the collection of tariffs, this with reference to the increase in the cost of freight for the export of products. Prado also referred to the agricultural securityto transport operation terrestrial, aquatic and aeronautical, turismoamong others.

KEEP READING:

Andean Community holds summit in Lima with the presence of four presidents

Ecuador rejected a shipment of Russian diesel in compliance with the sanctions imposed for the invasion of Ukraine