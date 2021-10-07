Ecuador will seek to settle in qualifying positions for the World Cup in its duel against Bolivia: time, TV and formations

Ecuador seeks to settle in qualifying positions in its clash against Bolivia

With five matches throughout the region, this Thursday will begin a new day of South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of the matches of the day will take place at the Monumental de Guayaquil, a scenario that will host the clash between Ecuador and Bolivia. From 9:30 p.m. (Argentina time), for DeporTV. The referee will be the Colombian Wilmar Roldán.

The Tri, Directed by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, he is in an expectant position and is excited about the possibility of keeping a ticket to the next World Cup, something that they did not achieve in Russia 2018. El Tri, with 13 units, today is in fourth position, the last place that grants a direct ticket to Qatar. However, the margin of error is minimal, since they only lead Colombia by goal difference. In addition, Paraguay is on the lookout, with 11 points.

“We know that we have the support of the fans. We are going to have our people against Bolivia and we are going to do our best for our National Team. We have very young players and we must accumulate experiences and experiences for them in this very strong competition ”, remarked the coach of the Ecuadorian team, who came from drawing with Chile and losing with Uruguay in Montevideo.

The situation of those led by César Farías is much more complex, since they are forced to win to keep alive the hope of qualifying (the only time he said present was in the United States 1994). However, the numbers don’t help him. La Verde has not triumphed as a visitor for 60 games and has just been thrashed by Argentina. With 6 units it is in the last position, surpassing only Venezuela (4).

“The first thing we have to do is believe that we can win. Our players feel great players, whether in Bolivia or abroad, the boys trust us and we hope to play a good game, ”said the DT. And then, he remarked: “Believing in us, the time has come to play a great game and I see the group with the predisposition to do it against Ecuador.”

The agenda marks that after this confrontation Ecuador will visit Venezuela on Sunday and next Thursday it will go to the house of Colombia. Bolivia, for its part, will first host Peru and then do the same against Paraguay.

Possible formations:

Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez; Byron Castillo, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Moisés Caicedo, Fernando Gaibor, Ángel Mena, Gonzalo Plata; Enner Valencia and Michael Estrada. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Julio Sagredo, Adrián Jusino, Luis Haquin, Jairo Quinteros, José Sagredo; Bautista Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Moises Villarroel; Henry Vaca and Marcelo Moreno Martins. DT: Cesar Farías.

Stadium: Monumental of Guayaquil

Referee: Wilmar Roldán Pérez (Colombia)

Hour: 19:30 local time / 0:30 GMT on Friday, October 8

21:30 Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile

20:30 Bolivia and Venezuela

19:30 Ecuador and Colombia

Television: DeporTV

Positions table:

