Ecuadorian weightlifter Neisi Dajomes broke records at the Bolivarian Games and won two gold medals

The weightlifter took two gold medals in her participation in the 2022 Bolivarian Games. (Photo: Ecuadorian Olympic Committee).

The Ecuadorian weightlifter Neisi Dajomes She was one of the outstanding athletes in the Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022, held in Colombia. The weightlifter, who was crowned with a gold medal in her discipline at the last Olympics, won two gold medals in the snatch and clean and jerk mode –techniques typical of weightlifting– during their participation in the regional sporting event.

The afternoon of the 4th of July, Neisi Dajomes climbed onto the platform and lifted 115 kg in snatch mode, setting a new South American and Pan American record. For that lift he won a gold medal. She then obtained the next gold medal in the clean and jerk category with 140 kg. On this occasion Dajomes participated in the female category of 81 kg. “The truth is that I had not set myself the goal of looking for these brands, I only asked for the weight and lifted it and then I found out that I broke a couple of records”, Dajomes said, according to the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee.

Neisi Dajomes participated in the women’s 81kg category. (Photo: Ecuadorian Olympic Committee).

Neisi Dajomes went down in history by becoming the first Ecuadorian to win a gold medal in weightlifting, in the 76kg category, during the last Olympics. She that was the third gold medal for Ecuador and the fourth Olympic medal. Before the walker Jefferson Pérez won a gold medal (Atlanta 1996) and a silver medal (Beijing 2008), 25 years later, at the Tokyo Olympics, he was followed by Richard Carapaz who won gold in road cycling. They are joined by 23-year-old Dajomes with her medal and also Tamara Salazar, another weightlifter who won the silver medal in the 87 kg category.

Another Ecuadorian weightlifter, Bella Nancy Paredesalso stood out in the Bolivarian competition and obtained two silver medals in snatch and clean and jerk.

Neisi and her symbolic attire

In the Bolivarian Games, Neisi Dajomes once again stood out for her precision, her technique and execution, but also for her outfit. The Olympic medalist, on this occasion, wore a colorful bow that, as she has already explained on other occasions, more than an aesthetic element is a symbol of her Afro roots.

“ I like to look good when I compete, the fact that we are weightlifters does not mean that we do not have a feminine side, on the contrary, we are still women and we show our power and talent ”, declared Neisi in a past interview. The weightlifter also shows her charisma through her clothing, loaded with symbolism.

The African turban o scarf in the French of sub-Saharan West Africa it appears to care for the curly hair of women in the sandy blizzards of the deserts, to resist the impact of the sun in agricultural work and, later, as form of ethnic identification.

Neisi Dajomes broke records in her discipline. (Photo: Ecuadorian Olympic Committee).

With the transatlantic African slave trade of the 16th and 19th centuries, a great diaspora was produced that brought at least 14 million people in subhuman conditions, with the aim of enslaving them in the American continent. The people were from Western African countries, especially present-day Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

In their forced arrival, the slaves brought their ways of dressing, living and conceiving the world. Women continued to wear their turbans to protect themselves from the heat and then the cold, depending on where they went. They also did it as a way of identifying the leaders, to hide the gold that would allow them to survive fleeing from slavery, to guard the escape routes that were woven into their braids and to hide their lush hair from the sexist predation of their foremen.

Ecuador has between 7% and 10% Afro-descendant population. This represents between 1 and 2 million Afro-Ecuadorian people. To this figure must be added the different ethnic variations that derive from what is considered mulatto and that manifests itself in phenotypic characteristics that are very present in a large part of a country dominated by miscegenation between indigenous, black and white.

