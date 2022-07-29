Ecuadorian weightlifter Neisi Dajomes won gold and broke three records at the Pan American Weightlifting Championships

Neisi Dajomes obtained three Pan American records and established herself as the tournament champion in her category

One year after winning the Olympic gold medal in weightlifting in Tokyo, the Ecuadorian Neisi Dajomes continues to add wins to his career. This time she became the champion of the Pan-American Weightlifting that takes place in Bogotá, Colombia. On a successful day He achieved three new Pan American records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total modalities.

Dajomes competed in the 81-kilogram category and measured strength with seven athletes from Guatemala, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Brazil, Cuba and Nicaragua.

In the boot modewhich consists of raising the bar in a single movement to a height above the shoulders with the arms extended, Dajomes lifted 113 kg and, in a second moment, lifted 117 kg, with those marks it was enough to prevail over his rivals. With the second lift he achieved a new Pan American record.

On his third attempt in that modality, Dajomes lifted 120 kg, with which he broke his own record, which he obtained less than a month ago at the Bolivarian Games which were also held in Colombia.

In the clean and jerk modewhich consists of lifting the bar with discs in two stages, first from the platform to the chest and then up, with the arms extended above the head, Neisi Dajomes lifted 138kg and then 143kgon his second and third attempts, although on the second the move was annulled by the judges.

In the total sum, Dajomes became champion with 263 kilograms. The weightlifter achieved three new Pan American records. Her colleagues accompanied her on the podium Yudelina Mejia of Dominican Republicwho lifted 252 kg, and the Brazilian Laura Nascimentowho achieved 243 kg.

On her lifts, Neisi concluded with smiles and jumps of excitement.

Neisi Dajomes’s sister, also a weightlifter Angie Palacios won two gold medals and one silver in the 71 kg and was crowned Pan American champion in her category.

Both Neisi and her sister Angie also stood out on the platform not only for their strength and technique but also for their particular accessories. Angie Palacios wore Wonder Woman knee padswhile Neisi Dajomes wore knee pads with the Superman symbol. Blue and light blue colors predominated in Dajomes’ attire, which he combined with the light blue African turban that he wore on his head, as a symbol of his Afro roots.

Not surprisingly, the spotlight is also on the weightlifter’s attire, as Neisi has stated that she likes to look good in competition: “I like to look good when I compete, the fact that we are weightlifters does not mean that we do not have a feminine side, on the contrary, we are still women and we show our power and talent”, declared Neisi in a past interview.

On August 1, 2021, Neisi Dajomes entered the history books of Ecuador by becoming the first Ecuadorian woman and the third athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. At that time he participated in the 76kg category. One day after the feat of Neisi, the Ecuadorian weightlifter Tamara Salazar He also got an Olympic silver medal. Angie Palacios, for her part, got an Olympic diploma.

Salazar will participate on the morning of July 29 in the Pan American tournament in the 87kg category.

Ecuador sent a delegation of 20 athletes to the Pan American Weightlifting that takes place in Bogotá and has already won some medals. the weightlifter Jair Reyes He won a triple gold medal in the 67 kg. While Jennifer Hernandez He won two silver medals in the 55 kg. weightlifters Jhony Arteaga y Victor Garrido they won bronze medals in the 55 and 61 kilograms, respectively.

