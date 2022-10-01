Ecuador’s country risk rose 1,000 points since the assumption of Guillermo Lasso

File reference image of people from different indigenous groups, feminists and students marching as they protest against the government of Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Karen Toro/File

The risk country continues to rise in Ecuador. The indicator, which measures the probability that a country will not pay its debts with international creditors, has reached more than 1,720 points at the end of September, according to figures published by the central bank of Ecuador.

The higher the number in the indicator, the higher the risk. In just 16 months, the index has increased more than 1,000 points. The administration of Guillermo Lasso closes this month with the highest index of this government, which when it began its functions, on May 24, 2021, had an index of just 714 points.

The most important increase in the index occurred in June 2022when the indigenous movement led demonstrations against Guillermo Lasso that lasted 18 days. The average of the index was 800 points between January and May 2022, but with the violent protests it reached a record 1,600 points on June 15. And although the risk decreased in August of this year, after the start of the negotiating tables between the Executive and the indigenous confederation, the indicator increased again.

Another factor that allowed the index to increase was the action of Perenco, an Anglo-French oil company, to freeze Ecuador’s assets and accounts in Luxembourg, where the country’s foreign debt bonds are. The oil company incurred in this action because Ecuador has failed to comply with the arbitration ruling that requires it to pay the company USD 412 million.

The decrease in oil prices is also one of the causes of Ecuador’s high country risk. At the end of August, the losses were generated mainly in the oil sector, whose production fell due to the suspension of activities in more than 1,000 wells at a time when a barrel was trading at around USD 120. This recent growth in country risk matches the fall in the price of a barrel of WTI oilwhich began in mid-July 2022. WTI oil serves as a reference for Ecuadorian oil, whose export is one of the main factors of income for the country.

The ungovernability, the economic and political problems that the government of Guillermo Lasso is avoiding have also triggered the indicator.

Economic experts argue that Ecuador needs to stabilize its finances and increase its income. Taxes are one of the main sources of income for countries, so the idea of ​​”not increasing taxes”, which is advocated by various political parties and social organizations, would be counterproductive for Ecuador, according to The universe about Jaime Carrera, executive secretary of the Fiscal Policy Observatory (OPF). For Carrera, the State must spend less on subsidies. The problem with that is that the political cost is significant and Lasso has already faced a significant uprising by social organizations that oppose this type of action.

Ecuador is one of the countries that spends the most on subsidies in the region. According to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Paul Arosemenathis year the expense that the State will assume for subsidizing fossil fuels will reach $4 billion. This figure exceeds the amounts that the government invests annually in health, education or security.

Country risk is an indicator that entrepreneurs take into account before investing in new markets. If the indicator is high, that is, risky, investors prefer to refrain from entering Ecuador.

These days, the country risk of Ecuador has reached 1,726 points, which is the highest figure recorded since September 2020. At that time, the country risk stood at 2,800 points. In those days, the government of former president Lenin Moreno was preparing to sign a financial aid program of USD 6,500 million with the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral credit institutions.

