Ecuador’s mockery of Chile for the FIFA ruling and a cataract of memes on social networks

Social networks lit up by the FIFA ruling

South American football was kept on edge in recent hours due to the determination that FIFA had announced for today regarding the possible disqualification of Ecuador from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Chile denounced that the footballer Byron Castillo he had been badly included in matches corresponding to the qualifying competition and claimed the points that they wielded would put him in the World Cup. The issue was the nationality of the Ecuadorian right back, accused of being Colombian. After studying the case for a month, the highest body in world football issued its verdict on June 10: dismissed the complaint of Chile and Ecuador will be in the World Cup to be held in Qatar .

Immediately after the ruling from the mother house of international football was made official, social networks exploded with memes that targeted the Chilean federation. The Ecuadorian fans were joined by those from other countries, who understood that FIFA should not make room for the trans-Andeans’ claim. Even in the official account of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, the resolution was taken ironically and tweeted an emoji of a smiling face. Later they added an image of Castillo with his index finger in his mouth as a sign of silence: “See you in Qatar.”

The ironic tweet of the Ecuadorian Football Federation for the FIFA ruling

The image of the implicated Byron Castillo

“The FIFA Disciplinary Commission dismisses all charges against the Ecuadorian Football Federation”indicates the document circulated by the agency. “The disciplinary procedure initiated against the Ecuadorian Football Federation is hereby declared closed”concluded the text that was signed by the vice-president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Anin Yeboah.

Waiting for the word of the protagonists, they estimate that the Chilean authorities will appeal the FIFA ruling, although at this point it seems very unlikely that they will give rise to their last resort. If there are no imponderables, next Monday, November 21, Ecuador will debut in the World Cup against the host Qatarby Group A. Later it will be measured with Netherlands (Friday 11/25) and will finally collide with Senegal (Tuesday 11/29). This will be the fourth World Cup participation of the selected tricolorwhich is directed by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

THE MEMES ABOUT THE RULING OF THE FIFA AGAINST CHILE

