ED arrests Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, daughter-in-law and Sanjay Chandra’s spouse

ED Arrests Unitech’s Founder And Others in Cash Laundering Case, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday past due night time arrested Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and a few of his members of the family in reference to cash laundering (PMLA 2002). ED has arrested Ramesh Chandra, his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, Sanjay Chandra’s spouse. ED has arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Control (India) Pvt Ltd. ED mentioned that they’re going to be introduced within the court docket for remand the next day.Additionally Learn – Govt orders to analyze Pandora Papers case, many businesses will likely be concerned within the tracking of CBDT chairman

Allow us to inform you that the ED had mentioned on Thursday that on this case fraud amounting to greater than Rs 7,638 crore has been detected to this point, out of which the company has to this point hooked up property value Rs 672.52 crore.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ramesh Chandra, founding father of Unitech & his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, spouse of Sanjay Chandra beneath PMLA 2002. ED has additionally arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Control (India) Pvt. They’ll be produced in court docket the next day for remand: ED %.twitter.com/UdB0fe226i – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

ED seizes Unitech’s Noida plots value Rs 30 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday mentioned it has hooked up over two dozen plots value over Rs 30 crore in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in reference to its cash laundering probe towards the Unitech Staff. 29 plots totaling Rs 30.29 crore had been provisionally hooked up beneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) and those plots are positioned in Sector-96 and 98 of Noida.

have been illegally allocated to CMPL

“Those plots have been illegally allocated by way of the Chandra brothers (Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra) of Unitech Staff to Carnosty Control (India) Personal Restricted (CMPL),” the ED mentioned in a remark. The quantity accrued from the house consumers was once used for the mentioned acquire.