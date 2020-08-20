ED asks film director Rumi Jafri in money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of filmmaker and director Rumi Jafri in connection with a money laundering case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While giving this information on Thursday, ED officials said that Jafri had reached the office of Central Investigation Agency located at Ballard Estate here at around 11:30 AM. Also Read – CBI to reach Mumbai today in Sushant case, may recite suicide scene

According to sources, the director's statement has been recorded regarding his plan to direct a film with the late actor and the finances involved in this upcoming project. Earlier, Jafri was questioned by the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches Enforcement Directorate office, to join investigation in a money laundering case, in connection with the death of actor #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/BamQmjkOyo – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Rajput (34) was found hanging from the noose on June 14 at his residence in Bandra area here. Earlier this week, the agency ED recorded the statement of Rajput’s father KK Singh in this case.

The father of the late actor lodged a complaint with Bihar Police in Patna on July 25 against Rajput’s friend Riya Chakraborty, his family members, Rajput manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown people for cheating and abetting their son to suicide Had

Bihar Police had registered a criminal FIR based on this complaint. Subsequently, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI investigation in the FIR lodged against actress Riya Chakravati in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘unnatural death’.