Ed Asner: 12 Of His Maximum Memorable Roles

As essentially the most adorned male performer within the historical past of the Primetime Emmy Awards, Ed Asner is a TV legend. With seven Emmy awards underneath his belt, Asner has seemed in tv classics from The Mary Tyler Moore Display to Wealthy Guy, Deficient Guy to Lou Grant. Along with his paintings as an actor, Asner additionally served because the president of the Display Actors Guild from 1981-85.

Asner died Sunday at age 91. In honor of Asner’s effectively lengthy profession and lasting affect on tv (which he not too long ago mentioned with The Hollywood Reporter in what was once most likely his ultimate interview), THR takes a take a look at the actor’s maximum memorable roles during the years.