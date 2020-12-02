Ed Asner Sues SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Over Benefit Cuts for Seniors

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan and its trustees have been sued in federal court docket by Ed Asner and 9 different senior members over the upcoming cuts in advantages and eligibility for the plan.

Asner, a six-time Emmy winner, is the lead plaintiff within the class motion grievance, which was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The swimsuit alleges two counts of breach of fiduciary responsibility, one depend of partaking in a prohibited transaction and one depend of failing to reveal data materials to plan members.

The swimsuit mentioned the 91-year-old Asner, a former SAG president and present member of the SAG-AFTRA nationwide board, will lose his protection, although he had greater than $25,950 in yearly coated earnings with residuals and sessional earnings as a result of he is not going to attain the brand new qualifying threshold by sessional earnings that goes into impact in 2021.

A rep for the plan mentioned, “We now have simply acquired a replica of the grievance that was filed this afternoon and are reviewing.”

The lawsuit was filed three months after the well being plan introduced in an e-mail to members that it will elevate the earnings flooring for eligibility from $18,040 a 12 months to $25,950, efficient Jan. 1. Trustees mentioned at that time that with out restructuring, the plan was projecting a deficit of $141 million this 12 months and $83 million in 2021.

Opponents have estimated that the adjustments eradicated protection for about 11,750 of 32,000 members, together with 8,200 senior performers. Participant-only quarterly value shall be $375, elevated from $300; participant plus one dependent will value $531, elevated from $348 per quarter; and participant plus two or extra dependents shall be $747, elevated from $375 per quarter.

The adjustments to the plan additionally got here as a lot of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members have been unable to generate earnings for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March and triggered nearly all productions to halt. The well being plan is run by a board comprised of equal numbers of trustees for the union and for the employers.

The swimsuit alleges that the trustees have mismanaged the plan, which was created in 2017 by merging the SAG Health Plan with the AFTRA Health Plan. It notes that the SAG Health Plan was shaped in 1960 to offer well being protection to all SAG members with seed cash from SAG performers surrendering the whole thing of their tv residuals for motion pictures made previous to 1960.

“Now, the identical performers who made these super sacrifices have been deserted by the pension plan and a well being plan,” the swimsuit alleged. “They’re being eradicated from well being protection by the well being plan on account of the January 1, 2017 merger of the SAG Health Plan with the AFTRA Health Plan, which union management touted would place the brand new well being plan ‘to be financially sustainable for all members for years to return’ and would ‘strengthen the general monetary well being of the plan whereas guaranteeing complete advantages for all members.’”

The swimsuit alleges that the trustees ought to have made revisions in how the plan operated previous to saying the “draconian” adjustments in August.

“The trustees blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the out of the blue pressing must impose the Benefit Cuts and drop 1000’s of members from SAG-AFTRA well being protection,” the swimsuit mentioned. “This blame ignores the details and available measures that would have addressed such a one-time occasion with out dramatically ending SAG-AFTRA well being protection for primarily older members together with many performers who surrendered their proper to pre-1960 movie residuals to start out the SAG pension and well being plans for all members.”

The swimsuit famous that the plan is projected to proceed to have a fund reserve of greater than $250 million on the finish of 2020, funded partially by the members who shall be lower from continued SAG-AFTRA protection. It alleged that the cuts “wrongfully and illegally” discriminate based mostly on age, partly due to the penalty on members 65 years of age or older who take their vested pension.

“Such members get zero coated earnings credit score for residuals earnings towards the brand new $25,950 earnings threshold for SAG-AFTRA well being care eligibility, but they proceed to have contributions paid into the plan and dues calculated based mostly on the residuals and sessional earnings on the identical fee as youthful members,” it asserted.

The swimsuit mentioned that previous to the 2017 Health Plans Merger, the SAG-Producers Pension and Health Plan “unconditionally” promised senior protection to surviving spouses for life as long as the surviving partner didn’t marry.

The swimsuit additionally asserts that the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Trustees — who embrace former SAG presidents Richard Masur and Barry Gordon — knew quickly after the plans merged that the well being profit construction was not sustainable. Nonetheless, the trustees didn’t disclose that data to members of the union’s bargaining committees on the latest successor offers for the commercials contract, a brand new Netflix contract and the feature-primetime TV contract, authorised in June with $54 million of the $318 million in positive factors going to the well being plan.

“Far much less draconian and equitable changes have been accessible for a one-time occasion like Covid-19, akin to elevated diversions,” the swimsuit alleges.

“The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Trustees, a number of of whom participated within the negotiations and the SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board approvals of the contracts, did not confide in the non-health plan trustee members of the union negotiating groups and the SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board, or to the membership, the funding construction essential to maintain the well being profit construction, the imminence of profit cuts or the insufficiency of the negotiated contract phrases to maintain the well being profit construction,” the swimsuit asserts.

“The non-trustee negotiators lacked data materials to the funding phrases and relative worth of contributions versus wage will increase or wanted diversions to maintain the profit construction,” the swimsuit alleges. “The non-health plan trustee union negotiating committee members and SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board members and the membership lacked data that the contracts have been inadequate to maintain the profit construction, and to evaluate the worth of the negotiated phrases. The well being plan trustee SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board members did not disclose the knowledge in reference to the SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board approval votes, failed recuse or to abstain from voting and voted to approve the contracts.”

The swimsuit is searching for “equitable or remedial aid because the Court docket could deem applicable together with restoration of SAG-AFTRA well being protection advantages to members affected by the wrongful Benefit Cuts.”

Apart from Asner, different plaintiffs are senior performers Michael Bell, Raymond Harry Johnson, Sondra James Weil, David Jolliffe, Robert Clotworthy, Thomas Prepare dinner, Deborah White and Donna Lynn Leavy, together with Audrey Loggia, the widow of actor Robert Loggia. Jolliffe is the vice chairman of the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles native and a longtime chief for the union’s progressive-leaning Membership First wing.

The defendants named within the swimsuit are the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, the board of trustees and particular person trustees, together with Gordon, Masur, SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Govt Director David White, SAG-AFTRA Normal Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Eire, SAG Contracts Director Ray Rodriguez and Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers — which serves because the bargaining arm for studios and networks in negotiations with the business’s unions.

Others trustees named are Daryl Anderson, Helayne Antler, Timothy Blake, Jim Bracchitta, Ann Calfas, John Carter Brown, Eryn M. Doherty, Gary M. Elliott, Mandy Fabian, Leigh French, J. Keith Gorham, Nicole Gustafson, James Harrington, David Hartley-Margolin, Harry Isaacs, Marla Johnson, Robert W. Johnson, Bob Kaliban, Sheldon Kasdan, Matthew Kimbrough, Lynn Lambert, Shelley Landgraf, Allan Linderman, Stacy Ok. Marcus, John T. McGuire, Dian P. Mirowski, D.W. Moffett, Paul Muratore, Tracy Owen, Michael Pniewski, Alan H. Raphael, John E. Rhone, Marc Sandman, Shelby Scott, David Silberman, Sally Stevens, John H. Sucke, Kim Sykes, Gabriela Teissier, Lara Unger, Ned Vaughn, David Weissman, Russell Wetanson and Samuel P. Wolfson.

Almost 20,000 individuals have signed a change.org petition titled “Overturn the adjustments made to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan” since August. In September, the well being plan introduced an 80% discount in COBRA premiums for members who not certified for protection beginning Oct. 1.

The swimsuit was filed by Neville L. Johnson, who represented plaintiffs in litigation over how unions dealt with overseas royalties, together with the late Ken Osmond’s class-action lawsuit in 2007 in opposition to the Display Actors Guild, asserting that SAG had over-stepped its authority in accumulating overseas royalties with out disclosing the gathering agreements. The motion was settled in 2010.