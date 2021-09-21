ED claims in Delhi Prime Courtroom- ‘Abhishek Banerjee’s spouse Rujira used to be in attractiveness parlor at the date of summons’

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Advised the Delhi Prime Courtroom that Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) The grounds of exemption from look of his spouse had been fallacious. The investigating company stated that the ED has proof that she used to be in a attractiveness parlor in Delhi, now not Patna, at the day she used to be to seem. On the other hand, the company’s declare used to be denied through Abhishek’s spouse Rujira Banerjee. (Rujira Banerjee) The legal professional rejected.Additionally Learn – ED interrogates Azam Khan in Sitapur Prison, know what’s the topic

He stated that Rujira had long past to a attractiveness parlor in Delhi, however now not at the day she used to be to seem prior to the ED summons. The declare used to be made prior to Justice Yogesh Khanna, who used to be listening to a petition filed through Abhishek Banerjee and his spouse. The petition has sought quashing of summons issued through the ED within the cash laundering case associated with the alleged coal rip-off in West Bengal.

Further Solicitor Basic SV Raju, showing for the ED, stated, "We now have proof to turn that the date on which Abhishek Banerjee's spouse responded to us that she may now not come to Delhi and seem prior to us, that date." The day she used to be in a attractiveness parlor in Delhi. We now have proofs. With out giving the date, he stated that Rujira claimed that she used to be in Patna, however she used to be in Delhi.

Senior suggest Kapil Sibal, showing for the Banerjee couple, raised the objection pronouncing such a controversy used to be now not anticipated from the company. Additionally stated that Rujira used to be in Delhi on any other day and now not the day when ED officers referred to as her for wondering.

Abhishek and his spouse, nephew of West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee, have challenged the September 10 summons and likewise asked the ED to direct that they will have to now not be summoned to seem in Delhi and thus will have to be given pressing issues. will have to now not be forced to enroll in the investigation. Abhishek represents the Diamond Harbor seat within the Lok Sabha and is the Nationwide Basic Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

