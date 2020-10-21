ED confiscated assets worth 22 crores belonging to Iqbal Mirchi and his family close to Don Dawood Ibrahim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth around 22 crore belonging to drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi (Iqbal Mirchi) and his family, close associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in the money laundering case. This action of ED was done under the PMLA Act. Please tell that Iqbal Mirchi has died in 2013. Also Read – National Conference’s attack on ED’s interrogation of Farooq Abdullah – called ‘political vendetta’

The investigating agency ED said in a statement, ‘The property seized includes a hotel in Mumbai, a cinema hall, a hotel under construction, a farm house, two bungalows and 3.5 acres of land in Panchgani. The statement said that the total value of the seized property is Rs 22.42 crore. These include funds deposited in seven bank accounts. Also Read – Court told ED- In the money laundering case related to Shivkumar, witnesses should be interrogated through video conferencing

Also Read – Hathras case: ED’s initial investigation revealed, 100 crore funding from Mauritius to incite ethnic riots

In this case of money laundering, a total of Rs 798 crore worth of assets have been seized against the mafia and his family. The agency had earlier issued a confiscation order. This includes assets worth Rs 203 crore located abroad. Please tell that Mirchi died in 2013 in London.

Mirchi, an aide of Mafia gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was charged with drug trafficking and extortion. The ED had earlier said, “He (Mirchi) was an international drug trafficker who acquired immense movable and immovable property worldwide.” The agency alleged that Mirchi has indirectly owned several properties in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Were earned.

Let us tell you that on September 26, 2019, ED had registered a case against Iqbal Mirchi, his family and other people under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A total of 5 people including Mumbai builders Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant were also arrested in this case. In the same case, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Iqbal Mirchi’s 2 sons Asif Memon and Junaid Memon, and wife Hazra Memon. The ED is still investigating this matter.