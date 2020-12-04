ED confiscates Vijay Mallya’s property worth Rs 14 crore in France

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has seized assets worth 14 crore rupees (1.6 million euros) of fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya in France under the anti-money laundering law. The ED issued a statement saying that action was taken “at the request of the Enforcement Directorate” by French authorities and the property is located at 32 Avenue FOCH in France. Also Read – ED to investigate anti-CAA protests intensified, PFI-Bhim Army’s ‘link’ investigation being done

It said that during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it was revealed that a large amount was sent abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited (KAL) for the construction of the property.

Investigation revealed that a large amount was withdrawn from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited abroad.

The ED’s move comes at a time when India is fighting a legal battle to extradite him from Britain. Mallya is accused in the Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case and has been in the UK since March 2016. He is out on bail on 18 April 2017 on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard three years earlier.