ED files charge sheet against wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah

new Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Enforcement Directorate has accused Bilkis Shah, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah, of money laundering in a case. The 2005 money laundering case (PMLA) is related to Shabbir Shah and hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani for allegedly financing terrorist activities and spreading unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED has made Bilkis an accused in his supplementary charge sheet. This charge sheet has been filed on Wednesday. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana will hear the case on 10 November. In this charge sheet filed through Special Public Prosecutors NK Matta and Rajiv Awasthi, the ED has said that Bilkis Shah Bilquies Shah along with Shabbir Shah took Rs 2.08 crore from Wani.

The agency said the claim was based on Wani's revelations in the case, in which he admitted that "the entire amount was cash and has been given to Shabbir Shah and Dr. Bilkis Shah on three occasions". The ED said, "She (Bilkis) took the money knowing that her husband had no known source of income and that this amount could not be obtained in a just manner."

Enforcement Directorate (ED) files Prosecution Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah in the Special Court, Patiala House, Delhi in a terror funding case. pic.twitter.com/xe2J1KLQlk – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Monthly expenses, more than income in daughter’s education, maintenance of vehicles

The ED said, “It can be clearly understood that Dr. Bilkis Shah was actively involved in the illegal criminal activities of Shabbir Shah.” The ED said that Bilkis Shah spent more than his sources of income in his monthly expenses, in daughter’s education, in maintenance of vehicles and by investing. The agency said that this proves that the illegal money that they have received was spent to meet the expenses and invest.

Received a large amount from Hawala from Pakistan

The ED said that Shabbir Shah and his wife Bilkis Shah obtained large sums of money through hawala from Pakistan through criminal activities and used this amount to purchase immovable and immovable properties. Along with this, he also met his lifestyle expenses. The ED has described it as a property acquired by crime.

Dr. Bilkis is additionally charged

The charge sheet states that Dr. Bilkis Shah is guilty of money laundering under Section 3 of the PMLA, as he is involved in acquiring, concealing, taking possession of the property acquired by the crime and making the property valid. Therefore, Dr. Bilkis has been made an additional accused in the supplementary complaint (parallel to the ED’s charge sheet).

Shabbir Shah conspired, main accused in charge sheet

The ED said “Shabbir Shah is the main accused in the charge sheet and he conspired in money laundering by acquiring illegal funds from outside India to further the nefarious plan of spreading unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shabbir Shah kept in constant contact with Hafiz Saeed

The charge sheet states, “Shabbir Ahmed Shah was in constant contact with Hafiz Saeed, a global terrorist and head of Jamaat-ud Dawa. He also kept in touch with Mohammad Shafi Shayar, who lives in Pakistan, whose Pakistani phone number he gave to Aslam Wani to get the crime amount on his behalf in Delhi.

Wani’s service taken on commission basis to get money from Pakistan

Shabbir Shah took Wani’s service on a commission basis to get crime money from Pakistan in Delhi and then to transfer that amount to him or his wife Bilkis Shah. Also paid for the expenses.

Wani used to bring money from Pakistan to Delhi and then Srinagar

ED said that Wani used to take money from Delhi via hawala from Pakistan and took it to Srinagar on the instruction of Shabbir Shah, for which Shabbir Shah paid him. The charge sheet has been filed under sections three and four of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was alleged that Shabbir Shah had asked Wani to work for him on commission basis to take money from hawala from Delhi and give it to him in Srinagar.

62.96 lakh rupees in Delhi in 2005, with explosives and pistols

The case dates back to August 2005, in which Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Wani and recovered Rs 62.96 lakh in cash, five kilograms of explosives, a pistol and 15 cartridges from him.

52,96,000 rupees were to be given to Shabbir Shah in Srinagar.

Wani claimed that he was to pay Rs 52,96,000 to Shabbir Shah in Srinagar, the remaining Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammed members. ED said that Wani has said that Shabbir Shah was instructing the hawala operators including some hawala operators sitting in Pakistan to give him money in Delhi. Wani then claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah, after which the ED had registered a case against the duo in 2007 under the PMLA.