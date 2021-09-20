ED interrogates Azam Khan in Sitapur prison, know what’s the topic

Sitapur (UP): A two-member staff of Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Sitapur Prison to interrogate Samajwadi Birthday party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a cash laundering case. Azam Khan was once admitted to Medanta Clinic in view of the difficulties after recuperating from Kovid an infection. He was once discharged from the sanatorium on 10 September and despatched again to prison.Additionally Learn – UP Information: ED will now read about the horoscope of Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, there’s a case of cash laundering

In keeping with reviews, Azam Khan is being puzzled concerning the investment of Jauhar College in Rampur. Allegedly this college had additionally gained international price range. The Rampur district management had taken again over 70.05 hectares of land from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar College closing week.

This college is administered via the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Accept as true with headed via Azam Khan. The ED could also be making ready to query BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari on fees of cash laundering. Former MP Atiq Ahmed could also be at the radar of ED. Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Banda prison in UP, whilst Atiq Ahmed is in Ahmedabad prison in Gujarat.