ED screws towards Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law and Bollywood actor Dino Morea, assets price crores hooked up

In a big setback to past due Congress chief Ahmed Patel's son-in-law Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui and Bollywood actor Dino Morea, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday stated it has hooked up their homes within the Sandesara Staff financial institution fraud case. An ED legitimate stated that the monetary probe company hooked up 8 immovable homes, 3 cars and a number of other financial institution accounts, stocks, mutual finances price Rs 8.79 crore on Friday beneath the provisions of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act.

The company has hooked up belongings price Rs 1.4 crore of Moria except attaching belongings price Rs 2.41 crore in Siddiqui's identify, the legitimate stated. With the exception of those two, the company additionally hooked up belongings price Rs 3 crore of 1 Sanjay Khan and Rs 1.98 crore within the identify of 1 Aqeel Abdul Khaleel Bachuali. The ED had registered a cash laundering case at the foundation of an FIR registered through the CBI towards a number of entities for defrauding quite a lot of public sector banks.

The officer stated that all over investigation it used to be discovered that the Sandesara circle of relatives had diverted Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.4 crore, Rs 12.54 crore and Rs 3.51 crore won from the crime to Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Bachuali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui. Previous, the ED had hooked up belongings price Rs 14,513 crore on this case.

“With the newest addition, the full attachment on this case has reached Rs 14,521.80 crore,” the legitimate stated. The full proceeds of the offense on this case is greater than Rs 16,000 crore. The ED has additionally filed a chargesheet in reference to the case together with 4 supplementary chargesheets and 4 individuals had been arrested thus far. The particular court docket has declared Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Deepti Chetan Sandesara and Hitesh Patel as absconders, the legitimate stated. (IANS)