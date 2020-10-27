ED sends notice to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s son, to be questioned in Benami foreign property case

Chandigarh The Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Ranvinder Singh, son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. A notice has been sent to Amarinder Singh’s son for his alleged involvement in the forex and benami foreign property case. Ranvinder has been asked to appear on 6 November. Also Read – If the governments of Punjab, Rajasthan obstruct justice in rape cases, I will fight there too: Rahul

According to top ED sources, Ranvinder Singh had applied to the agency officials to appear on the next date. Sources said that in view of Ranvinder Singh's application, he has been asked to join the investigation on 6 November.

The ED had issued summons to him in his Jalandhar office on 23 October. The agency actually wants to inquire about the alleged money transactions in Switzerland and the creation of a trust in the tax haven of British Virginia Island.