ED sends summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife again, asked to appear on January 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again sent summons to Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. ED has asked Varsha Raut to appear in the PMC Bank Scam Case case on 5 January. Earlier, ED had asked Varsha Raut to appear on Tuesday i.e. today. Varsha Raut did not appear before the ED today and demanded time. Raut said, 'We have asked for four more days. We have full respect for the central agencies. '

She had sought time from the agency till January 5 when she was summoned earlier.

– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

A party official said that the Raut family allegedly sought time from the ED till January 5. However, Raut had earlier said that his wife has not received any notice. Raut said, ‘I have not seen the notice. I do not have it. Raut had clarified that the ED notice was part of the BJP’s ‘political vendetta’, that he is an MLA, a Rajya Sabha member and always respects the law, while some people took it hostage And use it to avoid action.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Kirit Somaiya pulled Raut the other day on the issue of ED’s notice. He said, ‘This is the third summon of ED. Sanjay Raut’s family is not appearing before the ED. Why are they running away from it? ”He said that ED PMC is investigating the transactions of crores of rupees between the bank, HDIL, Sanjay Raut’s family and Praveen Raut’s family and asked that ‘this special between the two Raut families What kind of relationship are there? ‘

