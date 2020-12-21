Ed Sheeran Drops Surprise Track ‘Afterglow’ For Fans

“Form of You” singer Ed Sheeran has given followers an early Christmas current with the discharge of a shock observe titled “Afterglow” — his first new music in over a yr.

Alongside Sheeran’s self-created art work (pictured, proper), the musician has additionally unveiled a one-take efficiency video for the music, which you’ll view right here:

“Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a music I wrote final yr that I wished to launch for you,” Sheeran revealed on Monday, having teased an imminent “Christmas current” on his Instagram web page on Sunday.

“It’s not the primary single from the following album, it’s only a music I really like, and hope you like too. Take pleasure in ! Have a secure and completely happy festive break and New Yr’s. Again to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Sheeran and his spouse Cherry Seaborn welcomed the beginning of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September. He’s at present on an prolonged break.

Sheeran wrote the “Afterglow” observe with David Hodges and Fred Gibson (Fred Once more). The latter additionally produced the observe along with Sheeran. Co-production is from Parisi.

“Afterglow” is Sheeran’s first launch since his “No.6 Collaborations Challenge” in 2019.

The artist was just lately unveiled because the most-streamed British artist of 2020 within the U.Ok. Sheeran has additionally dabbled in appearing in recent times, taking part in himself in Danny Boyle’s hit movie “Yesterday” and scoring a cameo on “Recreation of Thrones.”

Fred Once more received producer of the yr on the 2020 Brit awards. He has labored with Brian Eno and Underworld’s Karl Hyde and produced tracks for Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, M.O. and Little Combine. He’s a frequent Sheeran collaborator, together with on “No.6 Collaborations Challenge.”