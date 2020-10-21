ED summons Farooq Abdullah for second time, National Conference said – try to suppress voice

The National Conference on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning party president Farooq Abdullah for the second time. A day before, the agency questioned him for 6 hours. The party has targeted the government for its ‘suppressing any voice of dissent’ agenda. Party spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said in the ED summons that its objective is to stop Farooq Abdullah’s attempt to establish unity among mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – ED confiscated assets worth 22 crores belonging to Dawood Ibrahim’s Iqbal Mirchi and his family

Describing the move to pressurize the ED to send summons again and again, he questioned, "Did the ED forget that he questioned an 83-year-old member of Parliament during the six-hour interrogation?" He said, "BJP How many times will the CBI, ED, Anti-Corruption Bureau and other agencies use it to suppress the opposition. Whoever speaks against the government or draws courage against its divisive politics is summoned."

This week, for the second time Farooq Abdullah has been called by the ED for questioning. Earlier, the chairman of the National Conference was called for questioning in a case of alleged misuse of money by the ED on Monday. Farooq is accused of misusing the fund when he was the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

(Input: IANS)