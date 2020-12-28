ED Summons Sanjay Raut Wife: NCP stood open with Sanjay Raut, said- ED has never been used so much wrong

ED Summons Sanjay Raut Wife: Maharashtra’s politics has become hot after the Sena’s senior leader and Sanjay Raut’s wife received an ED summons. Meanwhile, the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, while indirectly targeting the Center, alleged that those who spoke against BJP policies or leaders were facing the action of central agencies. His statement has come at a time when the ED has summoned the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on December 29 in the case of PMC bank money laundering. Also Read – PMC Bank Scam: ED gets summons to wife, Sanjay Raut tweeted – Come see, how much is there

Senior NCP leader Deshmukh told reporters that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had never been used in Maharashtra for political purposes. Also Read – PMC Bank Money Laundering Case: ED sent summons to Sanjay Raut’s wife in PMC Bank Money Laundering case

He said, “BJP leaders or those who speak against their policies are facing ED or CBI. As far as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is concerned, we had decided that the agency would have to get permission from the state government before any kind of investigation in Maharashtra. ” Also Read – Sanjay Raut on India-China tensions- Modi government pushed back Chinese investment, not Chinese soldiers

Deshmukh said, “Although the ED has the authority to order an inquiry, these rights have never been used in Maharashtra for political purposes.”

He was answering questions asked about the summoning of Sanjay Raut’s wife by the ED for questioning.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that now many people are getting ED notices.

He said, “There may be political reasons behind this (such notice being received) or something else….” Whatever it is, facts will come out. I do not want to make any more sense of this action. “

Asked if the central agencies were being misused, Patel said, “We do not take these things otherwise.” Such things happen… action takes place… we follow the process. ”

(input language)