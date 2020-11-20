ED to investigate anti-CAA protests intensified, investigation of ‘link’ of PFI-Bhima Army

new Delhi: The Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate is about to intensify its investigation of money laundering with the use of illegal funds used to ‘incinerate’ anti-CAA demonstrations, with interrogation of suspects. Also Read – Faizal, a person offering prayers in the temple, was involved in CAA protest! Pictures viral

Official sources told about this on Friday. He said that the agency had exposed the dialogue between some officials of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Chandrashekhar Azad, the chief of the Bhima Army and would seek clarification from them.

The agency tweeted, "The ED is investigating the financial links between the PFI and the Bhima Army based on some concrete evidence recovered from PFI officials."

In response to a news tweet, it was said that ED has not found any “association” between Bhima Army and PFI.

Official sources said that the dialogue between the people of the two groups has indicated some activities in the Jama Masjid area during the protests against the revised Citizenship Act (CAA).

The Central Investigation Agency is also likely to be questioned by some other people involved in the case. The agency is investigating the case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In August, the ED arrested Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain in the case, alleging that he had received funds for instigating anti-CAA protests and the riots in Delhi in February.

The agency, which has been investigating the PFI since 2018 under the PMLA, has alleged that there is a “financial connect” between these demonstrations and the Kerala-based organization. The agency has already questioned several PFI officials.

ED said that between December 4 last year and January 6 this year, at least 1.04 crore rupees were deposited in many bank accounts associated with the organization. Sources said that the amount deposited in the bank account of PFI is under the scanner of ED. PFI has consistently denied these allegations.