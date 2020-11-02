Eddie Hassell Lifeless: Actor in ‘The Kids Are All Proper’ Was 30

Actor Eddie Hassell, greatest identified for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated movie “The Kids Are All Proper” and the NBC TV present “Floor,” has died after being shot in Texas, Hassell’s supervisor tells Selection. He was 30.

In response to his consultant, Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what seems to be a carjacking, though the incident continues to be being investigated. It’s unclear the place in Texas the crime passed off.

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas. He held a number of small roles all through the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the 2010 movie “The Kids Are All Proper,” additionally starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. “The Kids Are All Proper” earned a greatest image nod on the 2011 Oscars. He additionally performed Phil Nance on NBC’s sci-fi collection “Floor,” performing alongside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell.

Hassell made appearances on tv exhibits equivalent to Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sundown Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Dying,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire.”

Moreover “The Kids Are All Proper,” Hassell held roles in motion pictures like “2012,” “The Household Tree,” the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs,” “Household Weekend” with Kristin Chenoweth and Joey King, “Home of Mud,” “Warrior Street” and “Bomb Metropolis.” 2017’s Bomb Metropolis received the viewers award that 12 months for greatest narrative characteristic on the Dallas Worldwide Movie Competition. His most up-to-date credit score is for the 2017 movie “Oh Lucy!” as a waiter.

Past performing, Hassell was an avid surfer and skateboarder. In a 2013 interview with Elle, Hassell stated: “Skateboarding’s been an enormous a part of my life, it additionally received me forged in commercials. I used to be into horseback using and rodeos in Texas and once I moved to L.A., I received into skating. I did all my very own stunts. I’m into something with a board: browsing, wakeboarding.”