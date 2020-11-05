Eddie Hassell’s Murder Suspect Arrested

Police arrested a person on Wednesday who’s suspected of murdering actor Eddie Hassell in a theft on Nov. 1.

D’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested with out incident by a fugitive activity drive in North Texas and police in Grand Prairie, Tex., for capital homicide, based on the Grand Prairie Police Division.

Antone is being held on the Grand Prairie Detention Heart with a bond set at $500,000. Detectives dominated that the theft was random and Antone shouldn’t be a resident of Grand Prairie. The case is being referred to the Tarrant County District Legal professional’s workplace.

Hassell, 30, was killed on Nov. 1 after being shot a number of occasions on the 3000 block of West Bardin Highway in Grand Prairie. Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a taking pictures round 1:50 a.m., situated Hassell and administered first assist. He was then transported to a neighborhood hospital, the place he was pronounced useless. The incident remains to be below investigation by police.

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990, in Corsicana, Tex. He held a number of small movie and TV roles all through the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay within the 2010 movie “The Children Are All Proper,” which additionally starred Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. The movie earned a nomination for greatest image on the Academy Awards in 2011. He additionally performed Phil Nance on NBC’s sci-fi sequence “Floor,” alongside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell; and appeared on “Studio 60 on the Sundown Strip,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Loss of life,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire.”

His household is elevating cash for memorial providers on GoFundMe.