Eddie Hearn anticipated what will come in Canelo Álvarez’s career

Canelo Álvarez would return to 175 pounds for the rematch with Bivol (Photo: EFE/Ed Mulholland)

Currently, the most important name in Mexican boxing is saul Canelo Álvarez. Despite his last loss to Dmitry Bivol for the 175-pound championship, the man from Guadalajara has given his sports career a tour as he will return to an old rivalry to face Gennady Golovkin at the end of the trilogy.

Although the Mexican boxer is preparing to return to the ring next September, 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promoter Eddie Hearn gave clues of what could follow for the sporting trajectory of the Canelo Álvarez.

Although at the moment the only rival ahead of him is GGGthere would already be candidates to be the next to face the unified Mexican super middleweight champion According to the promoter of Matchroom boxing.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Recently in an interview for DANCE Eddie Hearn stated that after the fight against Triple G, Saúl Álvarez is willing to return to light heavyweight to have a rematch against Dmitry Bivoljust as he requested as soon as he lost his undefeated record.

But what most surprised the followers of the Canelo is that after fighting against the current champion of the WBA (World Boxing Association) a voluntary defense battle of 168 pounds would be negotiated and the rival would be David Benavidez.

“Gennady Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol and I think Benavidez is a great fight, over time,” he said.

Canelo insists on the rematch with Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

Due to the challenges that Eddy Reynoso’s pupil likes to face, the boxing promoter stated that another of the rivals, which was already discussed, was the American Jermell Charlobut what they would give priority to – before defense in the super middleweights – would be the rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

“When people talk about Canelo should fight Benavidez and Charlo, who would be voluntary defenses of their 168-pound titles, that does not fuel anything in Canelo. When we talk about Bivol, Canelo he likes the idea of ​​going up to 175 pounds and challenge someone,” he added.

Previously, Benavidez had already challenged the man from Guadalajara with the intention of contending for the fajillas at 168 pounds. Nevertheless, The fight against the Mexican-American boxer did not enter the plans of the man from Jalisco.

David Benavidez feels ready to face Canelo even though he no longer has a world belt (Photo: [email protected])

Thus, Benavidez was in charge of making a series of claims against the Mexican to the degree of qualifying him as “scary” for rejecting the fight. After the result that the Canelo against Bivol, the fighter from Phoenix, Arizona threw himself against Alvarez and insisted that he can put up a better fight.

“The Canelo he is afraid of me. He knows that I am big, strong, I have a lot of speed too. He saw what happened to him when he fought against another rival who has more strength and is bigger than him (referring to Dmitry Bivol). Lose to those kind of fighters.”declared in an interview for ESPN hours before the fight for the world championship.

Although the promoter stated that the man from Guadalajara should not return to 175 pounds, he asked that his personal goals be respected (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

It is known that every time Saúl Álvarez agrees to a new fight he has certain personal conditionswhich has generated fan reviews because of the way he chooses his opponents. Now looking at the possible rematch with BivolEddy Hearn requested that his decision be respected.

Although the promoter exhibited for DANCE that the man from Guadalajara should not return to 175 pounds, he asked that his personal goals be respected and that he be allowed to fight with whomever he wishes, as he pointed out:

“Maybe Canelo shouldn’t have done it. Maybe he should have boxed Charlo, but we have to respect the guy because he puts too much at risk.”

KEEP READING:

Who are the best Mexican boxers in history for Juan Manuel Márquez

Video: Checo Pérez’s father’s celebration with Tom Cruise at the British GP

Christian Horner flooded Checo Perez with his podium in the British GP