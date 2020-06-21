Eddie Murphy: 7 Nutty Facts About The Dolemite Is My Name Star

Barack Obama Motivated Eddie Murphy To Return To Stand-Up

Followers of Eddie Murphy’s stand-up comedy relationship again to the early 1980s rejoiced on the announcement that he could be returning to the stage for the primary time since 1987, together with the information of potential a Netflix particular on the horizon. Apparently, we’ve Barack Obama to thank for it. Whereas chatting with Stephen Colbert on Late Present about his his go to to the White Home in 2015 after receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Murphy talked about (in his finest impersonation of the previous United States president) that one of many first issues he requested him was, “When are you going to get again into stand-up?” main him to finally think about the likelihood.