Eddie Redmayne Criticizes J.Ok. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets – Variety

Eddie Redmayne, star of the “Improbable Beasts” franchise, is talking out towards J.Ok. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets, because the controversy surrounding the writer and her beliefs continues to swirl.

“Respect for transgender folks stays a cultural crucial, and through the years I’ve been making an attempt to always educate myself,” Redmayne stated in a press release supplied to Variety. “That is an ongoing course of.”

“As somebody who has labored with each J.Ok. Rowling and members of the trans group, I needed to make it completely clear the place I stand,” he continued. “I disagree with Jo’s feedback. Trans girls are girls, trans males are males and non-binary identities are legitimate. I’d by no means wish to converse on behalf of the group however I do know that my expensive transgender pals and colleagues are uninterested in this fixed questioning of their identities, which all too typically leads to violence and abuse. They merely wish to dwell their lives peacefully, and it’s time to allow them to accomplish that.”

Rowling, the creator of “Harry Potter” and its “Improbable Beasts” spinoff collection, posted a collection of tweets on Saturday arguing that dialogue of gender id invalidates organic intercourse.

“If intercourse isn’t actual, there’s no same-sex attraction. If intercourse isn’t actual, the lived actuality of ladies globally is erased. I do know and love trans folks, however erasing the idea of intercourse removes the flexibility of many to meaningfully talk about their lives. It isn’t hate to talk the reality,” Rowling wrote. “The concept girls like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans folks for many years, feeling kinship as a result of they’re susceptible in the identical means as girls — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans folks as a result of they assume intercourse is actual and has lived penalties — is a nonsense.”

Queer activists and organizations comparable to GLAAD, in addition to followers of the collection, denounced Rowling’s feedback, noting that they denied the lived penalties of trans folks’s experiences.

Along with his work as Newt Scamander in “Improbable Beasts,” Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for his work in “The Danish Lady.” He performed Lili Elbe, a Danish transgender lady who was among the many early recipients of intercourse reassignment surgical procedure.

On Tuesday, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Potter within the movie collection, additionally criticized Rowling’s remarks in an essay posted to the web site of the Trevor Mission, a non-profit devoted to disaster intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ folks. He famous that just about 80% of transgender and non-binary youth are discriminated towards attributable to their gender id.

“Transgender girls are girls,” Radcliffe wrote. “Any assertion on the contrary erases the id and dignity of transgender folks and goes towards all recommendation given by skilled well being care associations who’ve much more experience on this subject material than both Jo or I.”