Eddy Reynoso confirmed that Canelo will seek revenge with Bivol in 2023

Eddy Reynoso assured that they will seek revenge with Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The concentration of saul Canelo Álvarez is set in the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin for next September 17; however, another of the rivals that he has in mind is Dmitry Bivol. After the man from Guadalajara tried to be crowned in the light heavyweight division and failed, the possibility of a rematch with the Russian is still latent.

During the press conference for the presentation of the Canelo vs Golovkin IIIthe coach of the Mexican champion, Eddy Reynosotalked about the plans ahead and what will happen to the current WBA (World Boxing Association) champion at 175 pounds.

Despite the fact that they have a commitment ahead of them with Triple Gassured that the idea of ​​a rematch has not been left behind, so they will seek to give a space to combat but until 2023. That is to say that this year they would not have the intention of facing Bivol again, but it would be until the following year.

Canelo Álvarez insists on the rematch with Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

Eddy Reynoso assured that for the rematch he must prepare well so that Saúl Álvarez has a pleasant performance in the ring and can achieve his goal of consolidating at 175 pounds. But, on the other hand, the coach and leader of the Canelo Team He preferred to focus entirely on the fight with Golovkin, as he exposed it to different media:

“It has not been left behind, it is a fight that was lost but we are going to seek revenge next year (2023), we have to prepare better. The important thing is to beat Golovkin and then look for revenge”.

And it would not be the first time that the intention of the Canelo Álvarez for trying again at 175 pounds. Since victory was decreed for Bivol above the ring, Saúl made clear his idea of ​​revenge. Thus, Eddie Hearnbox promoter, assured that it will be in 2023 when they sit down to negotiate with both parties to finalize the rematch.

From the corner, Eddy asked Canelo to give his all for the last round against Dmitry Bivol (Video: YouTube/Matchroom Boxing)

The American promoter would have already advanced the tentative date that would be for the second chapter of Canelo vs Bivol and it would be in the month of May but in 2023. In an interview with DAZN Boxing Show He explained the negotiation that he would carry out to achieve it.

“We sat with Dmitry Bivol and his team and we said ‘look, you’re going to defend your world championship around the same time (as the Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight) in September. Then you will have the revenge with Canelo Álvarez in May”.

For his part, the Canelo also spoke of Bivol and was encouraged to share the reasons why he lost to the boxer of Russian nationality. The first thing he made clear is that he “doesn’t want excuses” about the quality of boxer that he is, so he confirmed his interest in having a second episode with Dmitry Bivol. This was stated at the end of the press conference with Gennady Golovkin:

Canelo assured that he could not fight Bivol as he expected because he did not prepare (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“I’m going to fight Bivol at 175 pounds for the rematch because I don’t want any excuses.”

When the boxer from Guadalajara was questioned reasons why he lost to Dmitry Bivol, he limited himself to saying he could not prepare as he would have liked, a reason that led him to get tired and not have a performance like the one he expected above the ring. “I just got tired, I couldn’t train as usual, but it is what it is,” he said.

Days after the second defeat that Saúl had in his sports career, they made themselves known how were Eddy Reynoso’s scoldings at Canelo. The promoter of the fight shared the details that were experienced in the corner of the Canelo Team.

