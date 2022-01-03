Eddy Reynoso detailed what is the style that defines the “Canelo Team”

Eddy stressed that they all became disciplined boxers and that their triumphs have led them to be a “select” group of boxers (Photo: Instagram / @ caneloteam)

Saúl Canelo Alvarez is the greatest current benchmark in Mexican boxing and the head of the Canelo Team. The team of boxers that trains Eddy reynoso They have different peculiarities but for Eddy there is an element that highlights his group of boxers.

Reynoso considered that the style of Canelo Team It has led them to be one of the best boxers in the different categories in which they compete. Although Canelo He is the head of the club, all the boxers who train with Edison Omar are guided and trained under the same style according to Eddy.

In interview for TUDN the best coach of the WBC 2021 aired what is the style that defines the Canelo Team and that has led them to achieve different victories above the ring. In a talk for the show The corner, Eddy reynoso shared the details of his strategy to define a fighting style in each of the fighters under his command.

The first quality of the Canelo Team is constant work (Photo: Instagram / @ caneloteam)

First, he highlighted that all of them became disciplined boxers and that their triumphs have led them to be a “select” group of boxers, so part of the first quality of the Canelo Team is he Constant work.

“We have already identified ourselves as a disciplined team, that we have won fights, titles and I think that we have acquired a prestige and a boxing school that is different from the Mexican school “, commented Eddy.

For Eddy, preparing different Mexican champions is thanks to the work that he also does since he confessed that he studies the different fighting styles and rescues the best of each one of them to devise the appropriate strategy for each fight. And it was there when he said that african american style is the best for your prospect already rescued elements to take advantage of it in the Canelo Team.

Regarding the “warrior” style of the Mexican in boxing, for Eddy that style does not go with the Canelo Team (Photo: Instagram / @ oscarvaldez56)

“I have been learning little by little of many styles that I have been investigating, I think that for me African-American boxing is the best than the old school great boxers that has been lost,” he said.

Eddy revealed that he liked the characteristics he saw in African-American boxing and from there he rescued different strategies to apply them with Saúl and with the rest of the club.

“I liked the defense, the counterattack, working my legs more. Trying to nurture myself more to be able to teach more to boxers and all that I took from various styles and I think the style we have is in terms of defense, as they say ‘hit and don’t get hit’ and carry more tools for a fight ”.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

And about the union that has been created in the gym that Eddy directs, he added that the coexistence among all has led them to be an outstanding group. “We have done a great job, a great communion in the gym is part of the results and as the point of the spear is Saúl”, He counted Eddy Reynoso.

Regarding the “warrior” style of the Mexican in boxing, for Eddy that style does not go with him. Canelo Team And although he did not detract from his value in the ring, he did point out that there are few Mexican boxers who work with a technique to perform better in the ring.

In previous weeks there was talk that a possible candidate for the group would be Julio César Chávez Junior Well, the boxer himself confessed that Eddy Reynoso sought him out to join the club, but the son of the boxing legend refused to join the club. Canelo Team.

