Eddy Reynoso detailed why the trilogy with Golovkin will be better than the previous ones

Eddy Reynoso affirmed that the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy will be better than the previous ones (Photo: AP)

the mind of saul Canelo Álvarez is focused on his next rival, Dmitry Bivol, whom he will face next Saturday, April 7; however, he has pending confirmation of one of the most eagerly awaited duels for his public, the third fight against Gennady Golovkin.

Although the trilogy has not yet been made official, Eddy Reynosocoach of Canelo Álvarez, has already announced how his pupil will differ compared to the other two fights that the man from Guadalajara already had against GGGFor this reason, he considered that the third meeting will be better than the previous ones.

In an interview for TUDN the boxing coach assured that the experience and combat quality that the Kazakh boxer currently has will contribute too much to the trilogy with Canelo Álvarezcalled him a dangerous fighter as most of his fights have been won by knockout.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

So in a balance of the talent of GGG and the experience gained by the Canelo In relation to the last time he was measured against Golovkin, Eddy Reynoso stated that the fight could be “better than the previous ones”, so he exposed it for TUDN:

“I think it will be a very good fight. He is a dangerous fighter, nothing more than a lost fight with Saul by decision and the rest almost all by knockout. If the fight occurs in September, can be better than the previous two”.

In relation to what date the meeting could be agreed, Eddy assured that he hopes that for the month of september 2022 the trilogy is agreed; but they will take up this issue once they complete their commitment to search for the WBA (World Boxing Association) belt in the light heavyweights.

Eddy Reynoso believes that Canelo can agree on the trilogy with Golovkin (Photo: EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman)

“Hopefully it will happen now, that Saúl will come out with Bivol and the fight will take place in September.”

After the fight you had GGG against the Japanese Ryota MurataReynoso stressed that his condition is good and recognized the potential that he has at 40 years of age, so from Reynoso’s perspectiveGennady Golovkin can still have great performances and one of them would be with Saúl Álvarez.

“The Murata fight with Golovkin, I saw him in good physical condition, I saw him strong. Murata is not a fighter by any means either, he is a fighter who has a championship, who has won some fights. He’s not Saul’s level or Jacobs’s level, but I think Golovkin still has a couple of years left to be giving good fights”.

Dmitry Bivol showed his power in a training session with which he “warned” Canelo Álvarez days before the fight (Photo: Twitter/@SteveKim323)

The expectation around the fight Canelo Alvarez and Golovkin it has given something to talk about; While waiting for the confirmation date, Saúl has also spoken about the fight and pointed out that the third duel against the middleweight champion is a personal fight.

for the channel You can’t play boxing he claimed: “It’s always been personal when it comes to Golovkin”. And it is that before the statements that Gennady de Saúl has made, the man from Guadalajara took these comments as a personal matter that surpassed the formality of a professional boxing match.

On a second occasion to ESPNÁlvarez added the issue he has with GGG and affirmed that once his commitment to the Russian boxer in the light heavyweight ends, he will see how to agree on the fight and sign the trilogy. “He always says something about me, he always talks about me. That’s why (he is personal). First things first: we’re talking about the Bivol fight. I need to win this fight and then we’ll see”, he sentenced.

