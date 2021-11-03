Eddy Reynoso pointed out why Canelo’s mood to face Caleb Plant is different

Eddy Reynoso assured that Canelo’s mood to face Caleb Plant is different (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

There are only a few days left for boxing fans to meet the character that will hang his 168-pound belts for the first time in history. In this sense, the team of Canelo Álvarez, headed by Guadalajara’s Eddy Reynoso, has released some details about Canelo’s physical and mental preparation. Even, in one of his most prominent revelations, he declared that Saúl’s mood to face Caleb Plant is different from the rest of his fights.

The protagonists of the lawsuit for all the super middleweight titles met this Tuesday at a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, to release the latest details for the lawsuit. In that sense, the coach of the Canelo Team He was questioned about the spirit that his pupil has implemented in his training and if the friction that he has sustained with Plant has been decisive in the process. In this regard, he assured that:

“Yes. Now I do see that this fight brings win. Bring another chip. That’s it because of what happened at the last conference (from September), but more than anything we bring mental and physical preparation to get ahead ”to the microphones of the YouTube channel identified as Up Boxing.

The conflict between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant during the press conference in September 2021 set a precedent in the rivalry (Photo: Screenshot)

And it is that in September 2021, when the boxers saw each other for the first time in Los Angeles, California, staged a hostile scene. After exchanging a few words face to face, the Mexican reacted and pushed his opponent by the shoulders. Plant faced him again and slapped a slap that could be dodged by Canelo, who was not satisfied and hit his face. The impact caused a Caleb Plant’s cheekbone wound.

Moments later, during the appearance of Canelo before the media, he assured that the reason for his discontent was an insult from Plant towards his mother, because he mentioned the same phrase that he reiterated on the most recent occasion. Even in his verified Twitter account he published the video of the altercation, although in the description of the material he warned his opponent that “Don’t talk about my mom.”

Reaction of Canelo Alvarez contrasted with the attitude he has shown throughout his 59 encounters as a professional boxer. Despite the hostility of his rivals, the boxer from Guadalajara has been characterized by his stoic personality and far from falling into the provocations of his opponents. However, the particular incident was enough for the Mexican champion to have classified his next fight as a personal conflict.

Canelo has the opportunity to become the first undisputed champion born in Mexico and in the history of 168 pounds (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom / EFE)



In the altercation, Saúl’s reaction was better than Plant’s, so various voices assure that it may be the augury of a sure triumph for the tapatío. In this regard, Reynoso considered that “there if he counterattacked him, he threw his left and he countered him with another left, but then no. Above the ring is something else, there it will be seen in the fight and we hope that everything will work out in our favor ”.

One of Caleb Plant’s virtues in ensogados is his ability to envelop opponents in your boxing style. After releasing a couple of accurate blows, he walks away in search of the rival neglecting his guard, out of desperation and, then, being able to take advantage of to counterattack and seek victory by way of chloroform. Nonetheless, Canelo ensures that he will finalize the match in the first nine rounds.

“We are going to go out and give everything for everything. This is the most important fight in Saul’s life. We are going to leave as soon as the bell rings, we are going to go out and look for the knockout and we are going to win the fight at any cost, ”concluded Eddy Reynoso, one of the best coaches in the world who seeks to take another step by converting Canelo in the first mexican champion undisputed history.

