Eddy Reynoso revealed the weight with which Canelo will face the 200-pound champion

Canelo Álvarez plans to weigh 187 pounds for the world cruiserweight title fight (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

After learning of Saúl’s decision Canelo Álvarez for venturing into the cruiserweight division, various experts have condemned the challenge due to the difference between the natural category of the tapatío and the 200 pounds. The natural assumption is that the boxer must reach the upper limit to be more comfortable before the adversary. However, Eddy Reynoso revealed the tonnage with which his pupil would present himself to the duel and is lower than expected.

During a chat with the medium Fight Hub TV, the leader of the Canelo Team clarified that to challenge the champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB) nor they will seek to agree on a peso, that is the two rivals will not commit to present a specific measure to guarantee parity. “We are going to see what we have to negotiate, the important thing is that we have the fight there and we are going to negotiate with the champion’s promoter,” he said.

“We have a margin to fight at cruiserweight, the weight that Saúl is handling two months after each fight is a weight that can be adapted to Crucero, between 84 and 85 kilos (187 pounds) “said during the interview.

Canelo Álvarez will seek to win the 200-pound title (Photo: Caroline Brehman / EFE)

And it is that the category in which it developed Canelo Álvarez recently, and where he conquered the undisputed championship, ranges from 159 to 167 pounds, that is, of the 72.5 to 76.2 kilograms of weight. Above is light heavyweight and one higher is cruiser, where he plans to face the winner of the contest for the WBC title, between Member Makabu y Thabiso Mchunu.

In accordance with the requirement of the four most important boxing federations worldwide, athletes seeking to perform in this category should control their weight between 174 and 200 pounds, which would be 79.5 to 90.7 kilos, that is, a broader spectrum between the lower and upper limit. For his part, according to what Reynoso said, Canelo has already reached the weight of 187 pounds, so it could meet the requirement and even increase it.

However, the sudden increase in weight should be subject to the control of your training equipment, as it is a determining factor when performing in the ensogados. If you meet Reynoso’s expectation, the best pound for pound in the world would be carrying an extra weight of at least eight and a half kilos regarding the tonnage he turned in to beat Caleb Plant.

Ilunga Makabu is the current WBC cruiserweight monarch (Photo: Instagram/@ilungamakabu.official)

The force, which is one of the qualities that accompany him since his first lawsuits as a professional, you will benefit from a controlled increase in your muscle mass, so his blows can cause more damage to opponents. However, you will need to allow enough time to adjust to other obstacles.

One of the main factors against increasing your mass will be your aerobic capacityIn other words, you could experience a higher level of fatigue than usual during the three minutes that a round lasts. According to various authorized voices in the discipline, The more weight you carry into the ring, the greater the expenditure and consumption of oxygen for physical activity. Similarly, their mobility and speed could be affected.

In the event that Thabiso Mchunu defeats Makabu, he would be Canelo Álvarez’s next rival (Photo: Twitter / @ boxingscene)

Despite this, he would still be at a disadvantage compared to his possible two rivals. And is that both Thabiso and Mchunu registered the weight limit of 90.7 kilograms in their two most recent bouts.. Despite this, the Canelo Team made the decision with full knowledge of the facts because:

“For about a year we have been checking rivals, we have been watching him (Makabu). We had to do the project at 168 pounds first. We make it happen. We are going to see now if the negotiations are successful with the champion’s people, ”said Eddy Reynoso.

