Eddy Reynoso’s commitment to strengthen Canelo Álvarez’s career

Eddy Reynoso will seek to reinforce Saúl Álvarez’s career with the fight against Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Next September 17, Saul Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring to face Gennady Golovkin in the third edition of his rivalry against the Kazakh. The fight will mean the return of the man from Guadalajara at 168 pounds after his foray into the light heavyweights when he measured himself and lost to Dmitry Bivol.

Thus, Eddy Reynoso, Guadalajara’s coach, explained the plan he devised for the fight and how it will strengthen the career of the undisputed super middleweight champion and recover from the defeat against Bivol. As part of the press conferences to promote the fight Canelo vs Golovkin IIIEdison Omar predicted a improvement in fighting style of Jalisco, so it will not be the same as he was seen on May 7 against the Russian fighter.

Reynoso stated, in an interview with Aztec TVwhat the public will see a stronger and “aggressive” Saúl Álvarez at all times. Although he did not demerit the talent he has GGGdid explain that the third chapter against the Kazakh has been Álvarez’s most important rivalry, so they will show a completely different version of the leaders of the Canelo Team to give a redirection to the sports career of the Mexican champion.

Eddy considered that the fight with Golovkin is an opportunity to turn around the bad image left by the man from Guadalajara (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“It is the strongest rivalry he has had in boxing and they are going to see a totally different Saúl after the defeat. It served to focus better and you are going to see a Canelo totally different […] In this one you will see a Canelo more aggressive”

Due to the criticism that Saúl Álvarez received after losing to Bivol -and that he even fell in the ranking of the best boxers in the world-, Eddy considered that the fight with Golovkin is an opportunity to turn around the bad image that the Guadalajara man hadbecause in the defeat they found a motivation to continue and thus give the best boxing exhibition at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

After Saúl registered his second losing fight against the WBA champion, Eddy reformulated his strategy with his pupil and, although he did not reveal the details of his improvements, he bet that they will look for the knockout from the first rounds of the fight against Triple Gso the audience will see a Canelo “more aggressive” that at all times will seek the blow that sends to the canvas to Gennady Golovkin.

Eddy Reynoso explained that the fans will see a “more aggressive” Canelo (Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

“It is going to be a very complicated fight, just like the first two. We are coming from a defeat and that makes us redouble our efforts, work harder, with more dedication; and this time we do hope to win a fight by knockout”

According to Eddy Reynoso, win the fight by knockout It will allow them to give a higher category to Saúl’s career within boxing and thus profile himself in a better way at the end of 2022.

Although there are still almost three months to go before the fight takes place, the Mexican boxer has been in charge of making a series of comments that set fire to the controversy prior to the fight against Golovkin. From the first face to face, Saúl assured that GGG has disrespected him, for which he stated that the fight got personal.

Even the 31-year-old fighter threatened Triple G to leave it in retirement Well, he has been preparing “like a beast” to give him the greatest punishment in his boxing career. “My goal in this fight is to retire himhe knows that I come to this fight stronger and more mature, at my best moment”, were the words of Álvarez.

