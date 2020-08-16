Edgar Wright Recalls Robert Pattinson’s ‘Intense’ Audition For Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Clearly, Robert Pattinson went on to do fairly properly for himself, not solely with the Twilight franchise, however in a string of status dramas like Good Time and The Lighthouse. Although he didn’t get an opportunity to play Lucas Lee, Edgar Wright admitted he’d like to work with Robert Pattinson on a future venture. After all, in the intervening time, the actor is a little bit bit busy. He’s at the moment again on set for Matt Reeves’ The Batman after a COVID-induced manufacturing shutdown.