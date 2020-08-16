Edgar Wright Recalls Robert Pattinson’s ‘Intense’ Audition For Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Go away a Remark
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World isn’t only a cult basic. The 2010 comedy ended up being a stepping stone for a lot of of at the moment’s most well-known actors. In response to Scott Pilgrim’s director, Edgar Wright, the ensemble might have included much more future A-listers. The truth is, he has a vivid reminiscence of an intense audition from The Batman’s future Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson.
Michael Cera is, with out query, the star of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, however the eponymous hero isn’t the one character that ended up having a memorable actor behind him. The film additionally options performances from a number of actors who would go on to turn into large stars, together with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, and even Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson.
Edgar Wright advised Self-importance Honest that they really auditioned a number of up-and-coming actors that didn’t make the lower, too. Some of the notable Scott Pilgrim cast-offs was Robert Pattinson, who learn for the position of one of many seven evil exes, Lucas Lee.
The position finally went to Captain America himself, Chris Evans, however that doesn’t imply Robert Pattinson didn’t make an impression:
I keep in mind it vividly. He did a way more intense learn of it as properly. Clearly, Robert is an unbelievable actor and somebody who I’d like to work with now. Nevertheless it was a really totally different take from what Chris did.
Allison Jones, one of many casting administrators for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, recalled that when he got here to audition for the position, Robert Pattinson was simply on the verge of changing into a world celebrity. He had filmed Twilight, but it surely hadn’t hit theaters but. From the sounds of it, he had no thought he was about to be a part of a cultural phenomenon, both:
I keep in mind we had been asking him about Twilight, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. I simply noticed it. It’s okay, I assume. I don’t know.
Clearly, Robert Pattinson went on to do fairly properly for himself, not solely with the Twilight franchise, however in a string of status dramas like Good Time and The Lighthouse. Although he didn’t get an opportunity to play Lucas Lee, Edgar Wright admitted he’d like to work with Robert Pattinson on a future venture. After all, in the intervening time, the actor is a little bit bit busy. He’s at the moment again on set for Matt Reeves’ The Batman after a COVID-induced manufacturing shutdown.
Edgar Wright is protecting fairly busy, too. He’s received a brand new horror movie on the horizon, Final Night time in Soho, that’s on account of hit theaters in April 2021. Nonetheless, there needs to be loads of time for the director and Robert Pattinson to collaborate — maybe on a film that’s a little bit extra intense than Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
