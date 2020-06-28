Edgar Wright teases potential Scott Pilgrim anime venture: “It’s being discussed as we converse”

Edgar Wright has spoken about the potential of revisiting Scott Pilgrim vs The World – hinting that an anime model could possibly be within the pipeline.

The Sizzling Fuzz director, who helmed the Scott Pilgrim movie starring Michael Cera in 2010, has claimed that talks are ongoing relating to a brand new venture based mostly on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel collection.

Talking to Leisure Weekly, Wright stated, “There’s some plans – and there’s nothing official but – however there are some plans to revisit the fabric in an animation approach.

“We’ve been speaking with Bryan and with Jared (LeBoff, the manager producer) for some time. What if we did one thing with the books in anime type? It’s being discussed as we converse.”

In the identical article, O’Malley talked about that he had sketched an alternate model of the character whereas in lockdown – giving him an enormous beard.

He stated, “I wish to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they’re as much as. I sketched Scott early within the pandemic with an enormous beard. I feel that may be a humorous picture.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World debuted to constructive evaluations in 2010 and within the decade since has remained well-liked, gaining a cult following.

Wright has gone on to direct The World’s Finish – the ultimate movie in his Cornetto trilogy – and Child Driver, whereas his newest venture, Final Night time in Soho, which was initially slated for a 2020 launch, is now anticipated to reach subsequent yr – having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.