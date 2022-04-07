Edge has a very curious new way of copying and pasting that also allows you to copy tables and images

Microsoft’s Edge browser has launched a new copy and paste feature. Now it’s easier copy internet content using a web selection. Including content such as tables, headers and images.

To achieve this, you have to click the right mouse button and select Web Select. As well you can use the following keyboard shortcut:

Ctrl + Shift+ X





After this, to be able to copy all the content you want, you have to press the “+” button to be able to highlight the content with the mouse.





Other news from Edge

In addition, the Redmond browser has incorporated an editor to improve the quality of the text by reducing grammatical or formatting errors. Previously, Microsoft Editor was present as an additional browser extension that had to be installed separately. But now it will integrate with Microsoft Edge browser to reduce the complexity of using two different extensions.

Microsoft Editor has a recognized competitor, Grammar, and both provide assistance in making the text is grammatically correct and it also highlights punctuation errors so that the text can be more meaningful and easier to understand.

It is multilingual as it can work in 20 different languages. However, it will work in the language that is selected in the browser. As Microsoft has said, the editor will be more advanced and proficient as it will bring another new feature i.e. text prediction in 5 different languagesincluding English and Spanish.

While the Microsoft Editor integration has been revealed for a few months now, the web selection feature was announced 2 years ago. Still, they have not arrived so far and both features will be available in the browser when the version is updated.