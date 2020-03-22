Edge Of Tomorrow 2 And 7 Other Sequels We’re Still Waiting For

Go away a Remark
It’s no query that Hollywood loves sequels by the way it churns them out quicker than a cookies ‘n cream dessert flows out of a frozen yogurt dispenser. Thus, it’s stunning what number of typically promised follow-ups blockbuster favorites there are, akin to Edge of Tomorrow 2, which have but to see the sunshine of day.
The follow-up to Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s motion thriller (six years within the making, and counting) is only one of many sequels that Hollywood has actually been taking its time on, for higher or worse(?). That is what we find out about that long-awaited sequel and 7 others that we’re inching nearer every day to giving up hope on.
Edge Of Tomorrow 2
In an action-packed, sci-fi tackle the Groundhog Day idea, 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise as a reluctant soldier in a conflict towards alien invaders who finds himself reliving the identical day again and again. The identical will be mentioned in regards to the long-awaited sequel, tentatively titled Stay Die Repeat and Repeat, which has been dwelling, dying, repeating numerous instances (with a number of script rewrites) because it was first introduced in 2015. The latest replace on the matter got here within the type of an Instagram put up from Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman hinting that the sequel, which the filmmaker has claimed will “revolutionize how folks make sequels,” is certain to be fairly a posh thriller.
Avatar 2
When James Cameron’s formidable 2009 sci-fi epic grew to become the very best grossing movie of all time, a sequel grew to become inevitable, however practically 11 years later, the follow-up(s) to Avatar are nonetheless removed from completed. After a number of launch date delays and two will increase in sequel amount, all 4 Avatar sequels shocked the world by beginning principal pictures concurrently in 2017, however amid worldwide panic over the Coronavirus, manufacturing in New Zealand has been placed on pause. As of now, Avatar 2’s December 17, 2021, launch and the scheduled dates for the next movies haven’t been postponed, however this newest replace must be the craziest chapter but within the franchise’s notorious growth hell.
Kill Invoice Vol. 3
Virtually instantly after concluding his two-part revenge epic, Kill Invoice, in 2004, Quentin Tarantino hinted on the risk for a 3rd quantity of bloody escapades with Uma Thurman’s The Bride. Nevertheless, after near twenty years of plot hypothesis from followers, QT’s conflicting confidence, and even unconfirmed particulars suggesting Zendaya taking part in a grown-up, vengeful Nikki Inexperienced that by some means discovered their method on IMDb, the chances for Kill Invoice Vol. 3 don’t look nice. Tarantino claims Thurman is and that he has a highway map for the franchise’s future, however that is additionally coming from the man who promised a Vega Brothers prequel and his personal tackle Star Trek, so I’m extra keen guess that his tenth and (supposedly) ultimate function would possibly find yourself being a complete new story, which everyone knows he can do along with his eyes closed.
Nationwide Treasure 3
No movies in Nicolas Cage’s in depth resume are as worthwhile because the Nationwide Treasure movies, a pair of Indiana Jones-esque journey tales for historical past buffs launched in 2004 and 2007 respectively. One would assume that Disney would have been fast to interrupt floor for a 3rd treasure hunt, however the studio has actually taken its time with it, asking for a number of rewrites, with Unhealthy Boys 4 scribe Chris Bremner most not too long ago being introduced on to deal with Nationwide Treasure 3 in line with THR. That isn’t to say that Disney has given it the inexperienced mild simply but, however no less than there’s some semblance of hope that this treasure won’t keep buried for an excessive amount of longer.
World Conflict Z 2
The 2013 adaptation of Max Brooks’ “oral historical past of the Zombie Conflict” ended with Brad Pitt’s Gerry Lane inciting hope for an finish of a worldwide, cannibalistic pandemic with a possible remedy, however after seven years, many have misplaced hope in seeing a continuation to the story. The sequel to World Conflict Z had been plagued with a collection of delays as a result of rotating screenwriters and administrators, with Pitt’s Combat Membership collaborator David Fincher hooked up at one level, earlier than Paramount formally cancelled the mission in February 2019. Nevertheless, Jeremy Kleiner, a producer on the primary movie, has not given up on World Conflict Z 2, so possibly we will name this simply one other snag within the course of… or possibly not.
District 10
South African director Neill Blomkamp hit the bottom working along with his Academy Award-nominated feature-length debut, District 9, imagining a world wherein extraterrestrial immigrants stay on Earth in segregation from human beings, however anybody hoping to see (SPOILER ALERT) Prawn Christopher Johnson (Jason Cope) return to assist reverse Wikus Van De Merwe’s (Sharlto Copley) alien mutation might need to attend a bit longer, or perpetually. Blomkamp has claimed to have an thought for a correct sequel, however in 2015 he voiced that he had simply wrapped a thematic trilogy that started with District 9, was adopted by Elysium, and ended with Chappie, prompting him to pursue initiatives exterior of that world, such because the ill-fated plans for a retcon of the Alien franchise. The director has since gone again to creating quick movies along with his manufacturing firm Oats Studios, with no plans for District 10 within the close to future.
Beverly Hills Cop 4
After being teased, postponed, and reimagined for the reason that mid-‘90s, Eddie Murphy promised in October 2019 {that a} fourth installment to his Beverly Hill Cop franchise, which debuted 1984, could be the following factor he shoots after he completes Coming 2 America, one other long-awaited sequel to one of many comedian actor’s greatest hits. Belgian filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been hooked up to helm Axel Foley’s return since 2017 and so far as we all know, they nonetheless appear sport to do it. From the seems of it, Beverly Hills Cop IV is poised to indicate up in your Netflix feed at no matter time the to-be-determined launch date is formally set.
Triplets
Talking of Eddie Murphy, since 2012 there was speak of a sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1988 Ivan Reitman-directed comedy Twins, wherein he and his previously estranged, fraternal sibling (performed by Danny DeVito) uncover they’ve one other lengthy misplaced brother… performed by Eddie Murphy. Frozen star Josh Gad really stepped in to write down a script to the follow-up, referred to as Triplets, and revealed over a Reddit AMA in 2015 that Common put any additional growth of the mission on maintain, supposedly to “determine in the event that they wish to do a sequel or not,” however in 2019, DeVito claimed that whereas all main gamers appear to be invested within the mission, the seek for a ultimate script continues. That was the final phrase on this weird sequel that now we have heard so far, however I’d say that we should always not reduce the wire on “hoping” for it simply but.
We might love to have the ability to predict the longer term and offer you a definitive replace how and when these sequels will make it to theaters, however till then, simply preserve your finger crossed. You should definitely examine again for extra updates on different Hollywood follow-ups right here on CinemaBlend.
