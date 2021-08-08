CANTON — Edgerin James stated it like nobody earlier than him in a Professional Soccer Corridor of Reputation speech.



“I’m locked up on the Canton Correctional Institute,” he stated. “Prisoner No. 336 within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Reputation.”

James’ “prisoner” line used to be tied to preventing to assist his circle of relatives, he had by no means been in jail, got here from a group the place there have been many of us, and disregarded how critics noticed him.

James stated rising up in a big circle of relatives in Immokalee, Florida, used to be the basis for the whole thing.

“Mother… we’re right here!” stated James. ‘Ha ha. No blueprint, no handbook and… no guy. I’m your guy. Ever because you informed me I used to be the person of the home, I took that critically. You probably did your absolute best to boost your 5 boys.’

James stated he used to be a proud black guy, “a lion” whose dreadlocks are his mane.

“Have a look at my Professional Soccer Corridor of Reputation bust, with the similar fears they informed me to not,” James stated.

Presenter Jim Irsay stated James used to be the toughest operating guy in Indianapolis.

“If I had a son,” Irsay stated, “I want it had been him.

“He can be on the health club at 3 a.m. to coach. When Edgerrin got here to us, that modified the whole thing. He used to be the power. He used to be the glue.”

Corridor of Reputation Trainer Tony Dungy stated James as soon as heard that a spot in Immokalee used to be getting used as a crackhouse. James purchased the home and grew to become it into a strong group middle.

James thanked his faculty trainer, Butch Davis, for saving him a scholarship with the Miami Hurricanes. James used to be the primary non-quarterback decided on within the 1999 draft after Tim Sofa, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith went to the Browns, Eagles and Bengals respectively.

He had an 11-year NFL run. He would were in his 8th Colts season in 2006, after they received the Tremendous Bowl, however he used to be traded to Arizona in 2005 after a 1,506-foot yr with a 14-2 Colts staff.

His first two years had been as a lot part of making the Corridor of Reputation as anything else. He led the league with 1,553 yards as a rookie in 1999 and led the league once more with 1,709 yards in 2000.

