Edhe Tumbi Haaduvenu Colours Kannada (2021): Contestants, Host, Timing, Get started Date

Edhe Tumbi Haaduvenu is a tune truth TV display via Colours Kannada. It’s the newest display with particular gratitude for S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Watch the display on-line at the authentic Voot app.

Let’s Take a look at Out the Get started Date, Host, Contestants, Time table, Wiki and so forth. So listed here are some information about the brand new truth tune display. The telecast time is Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM.

Edhe Tumbi Haaduvenu Display Get started date is 14 August 2021. This belongs as a tribute to the melodious songs of SPB.

Contestants

But to be introduced

Hosts

But to be introduced

Telecast Time

Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM