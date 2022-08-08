Edinson Cavani rejected Boca Juniors’ offer: the reasons

The image of Cavani in La Bombonera: a postcard that will not be given for the moment

The confirmation came from Europe and then bounced in Argentina and Uruguay: Edinson Cavani turned down the offer you made Boca Juniors. It was Fabrizio Romanothe guru journalist in the transfer windows of the Old Continent, the one who shared his information on Twitter. “After receiving the contracts in the last 48 hours, Cavani told Boca that he wants to give priority to European clubs. He is not accepting the offer for family reasons”he explained.

“The dream of Cavani and his family is to join the League and try a chapter in Spain”, close the chronicler. Indeed, the 35-year-old attacker played in Italy (Palermo and Napoli), France (PSG) and England (Manchester United, his last adventure), but never played on the Iberian Peninsula. Villarreal It appeared as the main option, given that the coach (Unai Emery) also led him in the Parisian team. Although the negotiations were never closed, but now the chance of Valencia as a new member of the interested folder.

Does that mean that the opportunity for Cavani to play in Boca will not be repeated? Not necessarily. They already flirted during two transfer markets, and the situation can be repeated in a year, although the rejection will surely produce wounds between Riquelme and company that must be seen if they can be sutured.

This new chapter between Cavani and Boca had gained strength on Friday: after a communication between Vice President Riquelme and the Charrúa gunner himself. There, the striker agreed to open negotiations, waiting for a concrete offer from La Ribera.

The intention of the Football Council was that Edinson not only join until the start of the Qatar World Cup, which will start on November 21, but also that the former United attacker stay to play in 2023 the Copa Libertadores and the rest of the competitions with the blue and gold jersey. There, in principle, there was an agreement, but the environment of the Celeste benchmark asked for an exit clause in June of next year.

The bid had the calendar as an obstacle, given that this Monday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. the transfer window in the country closed. But this Sunday came the rejection of the offer and Boca’s dream, at least, was put on hold.

Cavani himself was able to make statements on more than one occasion talking about his love for Boca and the reference that his compatriot Sergio Martínez was for him and his celebrations hanging from the fence with the auriazul jacket. The Manteca even acted as a bridge to bring the parts closer together.

“I don’t know anything about the footballer. The only thing I know is that He is an excellent striker with a great international career. I can’t talk about someone who hasn’t made it to the club yet. I can talk about all the footballers who are in my charge and I answer about them”, he had said Hugo Ibarra de Boca after the victory against Platense for the Professional League, appealing to moderation or with some information that the operation could fall?

KEEP READING:

The reaction of the public before Rossi and the former Boca, vigil for Cavani and the Platense player who went to the audience: the little pearls in the Bombonera

Carlos Tevez passed the broom in Rosario Central: who are the 5 footballers who will go down to the Reserve

With two goals from Romero, Boca Juniors beat Platense at La Bombonera after a hectic week