Edinson Cavani was one step away from being a Boca Juniors player: what details remain for the pass to be defined

Cavani, one step away from reaching Boca Juniors

These are decisive hours for South American football. in the next few hours The arrival of Edinson Cavani to Boca Juniors could be made officialin what would be one of the most important passes in the history of Argentine football.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker would have agreed to play in the Xeneize and now the steps to follow in the negotiation would be on the side of the club that has Juan Román Riquelme as the main face of football. What would have to be resolved in the next few hours will be the economic scenario with the offer that the Ribera club will offer.

The intention of Riquelme and the Football Council is that Cavani not only join until the start of the World Cup in Qatar, which will start on November 21, but the essential idea is that the former Manchester United attacker stay to play in 2023 the Copa Libertadores and the rest of the competitions with the blue and gold shirt.

There is a key fact in the negotiations: Next Monday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m., the transfer window in the country will close. Therefore, the agreement between both parties must be against the clock. It is important to note that Cavani’s intention was to continue playing in Europe, where the transfer window will remain open until the 31st of this month. The fact that Villarreal’s offer is not firm would have led the Uruguayan striker to decide on Xeneize in order to have the desired football continuity for the World Cup and that the manager of the Uruguayan national team, diego alonsoI would have asked.

Cavani comes from playing the last two seasons at Manchester United (REUTERS)

Beyond an offer Edi would have had from German Borussia Dortmund, which the striker would have rejected for not wanting to go to a country that is difficult for him and the rest of his family to adapt to, the possibility of Yellow Submarine It was the most reliable until today because the Spanish team is managed by Emery, with whom he shared time during his time at PSG. Beyond that scenario, the Iberian team needs to sell at least one player to enable the arrival of Cavani for the fair play financial.

The agreement between the parties would be defined a long time ago, since the vice president of Xeneize has been in contact with the Uruguayan since last year. One of the issues that concerned Boca Juniors was the duration of their relationship with the entity, since Xeneize no longer participates in the Copa Libertadores. However, according to information coming from the other side of the Río de la Plata, The striker would arrive for a year and a half, to play in the team that Ibarra directs today until December of next year.

Decisive hours are coming to find out if one of the novels of the Argentine and South American pass market will have a happy ending for Boca Juniors fans. Will Cavani wear blue and yellow? This Saturday, the team will receive Platense for date 12 of the Professional League tournament and it is possible that the Bombonera will already begin to chant the name of the Uruguayan who dreamed of playing in the same jacket as his idol, Butter Martínez.

KEEP READING:

Darío Benedetto’s suggestive publication amid rumors of Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Boca Juniors

The details of the relentless “Riquelme method” to negotiate contracts at Boca Juniors